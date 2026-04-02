Learning Snacks: Celebrating 250 Years of America! 🇺🇸📜✨
FOR KIDS: LET'S TRAVEL BACK TO 1775!
Travel back in time with Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum to meet one of the most important figures in our nation's history, George Washington! Washington was an incredible leader who took care of his team. Learn more about him in this video!
FOR PARENTS: EXPLORING AMERICA'S BEGINNINGS TOGETHER
America 250 is a chance for you and your family to reflect on our founding, explore our history and imagine the future! Sharing this special moment together is a great time to discuss symbols of democracy, our constitution and what it means and even learn about our 50 states as a family! Parents, make sure to check our Connecticut Public’s America 250 collection to learn how our state is connected to this amazing history!
FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING THE PAST AND SHAPING THE FUTURE
As we approach the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, it is an especially meaningful time for teachers to bring American History to life in the classroom. The PBS Learning Media collection, based on the Ken Burns film The American Revolution, offers a wealth of resources for your students.