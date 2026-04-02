© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Learning Snacks: Celebrating 250 Years of America! 🇺🇸📜✨

This April marks a special moment in our nation’s history as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of America. This month and all year long, we will remember the revolution and the first battles that began our history. It’s a meaningful time to learn together, reflect on the past and deepen our appreciation for American History and the values that guide us today!

FOR KIDS: LET'S TRAVEL BACK TO 1775!
Travel back in time with Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum to meet one of the most important figures in our nation's history, George Washington! Washington was an incredible leader who took care of his team. Learn more about him in this video!

FOR PARENTS: EXPLORING AMERICA'S BEGINNINGS TOGETHER
America 250 is a chance for you and your family to reflect on our founding, explore our history and imagine the future! Sharing this special moment together is a great time to discuss symbols of democracy, our constitution and what it means and even learn about our 50 states as a family! Parents, make sure to check our Connecticut Public’s America 250 collection to learn how our state is connected to this amazing history!

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING THE PAST AND SHAPING THE FUTURE
As we approach the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, it is an especially meaningful time for teachers to bring American History to life in the classroom. The PBS Learning Media collection, based on the Ken Burns film The American Revolution, offers a wealth of resources for your students.

Discover Your World
Celebrate Earth Month with PBS KIDS! This April, check out a very special new episode from WILD KRATTS, plus new episodes of ELINOR WONDERS WHY and CYBERCHASE!
Learn More


Quick Links