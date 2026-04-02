Learning Snacks: Celebrating 250 Years of America! 🇺🇸📜✨

FOR KIDS: LET'S TRAVEL BACK TO 1775!

Travel back in time with Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum to meet one of the most important figures in our nation's history, George Washington ! Washington was an incredible leader who took care of his team . Learn more about him in this video !

FOR PARENTS: EXPLORING AMERICA'S BEGINNINGS TOGETHER

America 250 is a chance for you and your family to reflect on our founding, explore our history and imagine the future! Sharing this special moment together is a great time to discuss symbols of democracy , our constitution and what it means and even learn about our 50 states as a family! Parents, make sure to check our Connecticut Public’s America 250 collection to learn how our state is connected to this amazing history!