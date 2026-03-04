Learning Snacks: Counting on Math This March!

FOR KIDS: MATH MAGIC!

Watch fun videos and play along as you explore numbers, patterns and math puzzles with your favorite PBS Kids characters from Cyberchase and Count on June Bug ! Use your brain power in these math games or math puzzles !

FOR PARENTS: MATH AROUND THE HOUSE

Math is all around us! Practicing math skills at home doesn't need to be all workbooks and word problems. With Count on June Bug , children can practice skills like measurement , spatial awareness and even storytelling !