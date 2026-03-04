Learning Snacks: Counting on Math This March!
March is all about math! Get ready for a month full of curious thinking and playful learning! From exploring numbers with Count on June Bug, celebrating math fun on Pi Day, to solving digital mysteries with Cyberchase, there’s something exciting for every young learner!
FOR KIDS: MATH MAGIC!
Watch fun videos and play along as you explore numbers, patterns and math puzzles with your favorite PBS Kids characters from Cyberchase and Count on June Bug! Use your brain power in these math games or math puzzles!
FOR PARENTS: MATH AROUND THE HOUSE
Math is all around us! Practicing math skills at home doesn't need to be all workbooks and word problems. With Count on June Bug, children can practice skills like measurement, spatial awareness and even storytelling!
FOR EDUCATORS: PI DAY IS COMING!
March 14th is Pi Day! Get ready for the tastiest math holiday of the year with Pi Day experiments for your class. You can even calculate Pi using darts! Make sure your students get a slice of the fun.
PBS KIDS Math Initiative
"Count on PBS KIDS" to help boost math skills for kids ages 2-8 and their parents and caregivers. Check out math-focused episodes from series such as ODD SQUAD, PEG + CAT, WORK IT OUT WOMBATS, SESAME STREET, CYBERCHASE and the brand new PBS KIDS series, COUNT ON JUNEBUG.
