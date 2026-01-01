Learning Snacks: Fresh Spaces, Fresh Starts: Welcoming 2026

FOR KIDS: MAKING CHORES NOT A BORE!

Give your room a new year reset by tidying up! Organize your toys, clothes and school supplies with this Daniel Tiger song . Practice making a plan this year for your chores to get things done quickly, easily and keep it fun!

FOR PARENTS: A FRESH, FAMILY-FRIENDLY RESET

Kick off the new year with a family-friendly reset. Make your home routines feel exciting with these 6 ways to make cleaning more fun . Giving children chores helps them build confidence, teaches teamwork and fosters a sense of pride . To wrap up the week, take time as a family to reflect on the previous year and make goals for 2026.