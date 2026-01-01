Learning Snacks: Fresh Spaces, Fresh Starts: Welcoming 2026
FOR KIDS: MAKING CHORES NOT A BORE!
Give your room a new year reset by tidying up! Organize your toys, clothes and school supplies with this Daniel Tiger song. Practice making a plan this year for your chores to get things done quickly, easily and keep it fun!
FOR PARENTS: A FRESH, FAMILY-FRIENDLY RESET
Kick off the new year with a family-friendly reset. Make your home routines feel exciting with these 6 ways to make cleaning more fun. Giving children chores helps them build confidence, teaches teamwork and fosters a sense of pride. To wrap up the week, take time as a family to reflect on the previous year and make goals for 2026.
FOR EDUCATORS: NEW YEAR, NEW LESSONS
After a long winter break, your classroom needs a good reset! Students return with fresh energy and may need reminders of classroom routines and extra time for hands-on learning. Young children will enjoy this lesson about organizational skills and graphing to tidy up for the new year. Teachers, if you haven’t yet, refresh your own lesson plans and set goals for 2026 with PBS Learning Media’s Teach Your Way Collection!
Beginning January 19 on CPTV and PBS Kids 24/7.