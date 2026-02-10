Learning Snacks: Hearts and History: Celebrating Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day and the Winter Olympic Games!
FOR KIDS: VIDEO PLAYLISTS FOR YOU!
This week, celebrate Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day and learn all about winter sports and the Olympics with your favorite PBS Kids shows. While watching, snack on these winter wonderland cookies or heart apple chips.
FOR PARENTS: VALENTINE'S DAY DIY!
Valentine’s Day is a great time for children to celebrate love and friendship. Showing kindness on Valentine’s Day can be as simple as making a homemade card or necklace. Decorate your home with tissue paper hearts or a hanging wreath to celebrate the season. A DIY celebration is the perfect way to show you care!
FOR EDUCATORS: FEBRUARY CELEBRATIONS - EXPLAINED!
February might have fewer days, but it’s full of big reasons to celebrate! Show your students the history behind Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day with PBS Learning Media’s All About Holidays. Then, test your math skills while learning about the winter Olympics! Younger students will love playing Grover’s Winter Games to practice number recognition, patterns and working memory!