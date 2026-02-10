© 2026 Connecticut Public

Learning Snacks: Hearts and History: Celebrating Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day and the Winter Olympic Games!

This week is full of heart, history and wintertime fun! We’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with kindness and friendship, learning about our presidents and why Presidents Day matters and cheering on the amazing athletes of the 2026 Winter Olympics. From sharing love to exploring leadership and teamwork, it’s a great week to learn, connect and enjoy the season together.

FOR KIDS: VIDEO PLAYLISTS FOR YOU!
This week, celebrate Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day and learn all about winter sports and the Olympics with your favorite PBS Kids shows. While watching, snack on these winter wonderland cookies or heart apple chips.

FOR PARENTS: VALENTINE'S DAY DIY!
Valentine’s Day is a great time for children to celebrate love and friendship. Showing kindness on Valentine’s Day can be as simple as making a homemade card or necklace. Decorate your home with tissue paper hearts or a hanging wreath to celebrate the season. A DIY celebration is the perfect way to show you care!

FOR EDUCATORS: FEBRUARY CELEBRATIONS - EXPLAINED!
February might have fewer days, but it’s full of big reasons to celebrate! Show your students the history behind Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day with PBS Learning Media’s All About Holidays. Then, test your math skills while learning about the winter Olympics! Younger students will love playing Grover’s Winter Games to practice number recognition, patterns and working memory!

Phoebe & Jay
This new animated series for kids ages 3-5 is designed to support early literacy skills for preschoolers by showcasing the various kinds of texts they see in their everyday lives— from signs and posters to labels and movie tickets— helping them understand, navigate, and participate in the world around them.
