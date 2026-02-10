Learning Snacks: Hearts and History: Celebrating Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day and the Winter Olympic Games!

FOR KIDS: VIDEO PLAYLISTS FOR YOU!

This week, celebrate Valentine’s Day , Presidents Day and learn all about winter sports and the Olympics with your favorite PBS Kids shows. While watching, snack on these winter wonderland cookies or heart apple chips .

FOR PARENTS: VALENTINE'S DAY DIY!

Valentine’s Day is a great time for children to celebrate love and friendship . Showing kindness on Valentine’s Day can be as simple as making a homemade card or necklace . Decorate your home with tissue paper hearts or a hanging wreath to celebrate the season. A DIY celebration is the perfect way to show you care!