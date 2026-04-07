Learning Snacks: Kindness, Inclusion and Autism Acceptance Month

FOR KIDS: ALL BRAINS ARE BRILLIANT!

Autism acceptance means understanding that everyone’s brain works in different and amazing ways. Being a good friend means being kind, patient and including everyone, even if they learn, think or communicate differently. Did you know there are many different PBS Kids characters with autism? Check out PBS Kids’ autism acceptance video playlist or make sensory stuffies or sensory slime !

FOR PARENTS: CREATING A COMMUNITY OF ACCEPTANCE

Autism often presents during early childhood and is marked by challenges with communication, social interactions and sensory processing . However, not all children with autism present the same. Supporting children with autism through self-management strategies and educating neurotypical children about autism can help create an inclusive community for everyone!