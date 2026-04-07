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Learning Snacks: Kindness, Inclusion and Autism Acceptance Month

April is Autism Acceptance Month! This month, we can all focus on celebrating inclusion and neurodiversity, while promoting acceptance over awareness. PBS Kids is committed to sharing authentic characters, stories and resources to help children on the autism spectrum thrive, this month and every month!

FOR KIDS: ALL BRAINS ARE BRILLIANT!
Autism acceptance means understanding that everyone’s brain works in different and amazing ways. Being a good friend means being kind, patient and including everyone, even if they learn, think or communicate differently. Did you know there are many different PBS Kids characters with autism? Check out PBS Kids’ autism acceptance video playlist or make sensory stuffies or sensory slime!

FOR PARENTS: CREATING A COMMUNITY OF ACCEPTANCE
Autism often presents during early childhood and is marked by challenges with communication, social interactions and sensory processing. However, not all children with autism present the same. Supporting children with autism through self-management strategies and educating neurotypical children about autism can help create an inclusive community for everyone!

FOR EDUCATORS: BUILDING A CLASSROOM FOR EVERYONE
Supporting students with autism means creating a structured, inclusive classroom with clear routines and expectations, while having flexible supports to help every child feel successful. PBS Learning Media’s Move to Include collection offers videos and activities designed to promote inclusion for people with disabilities like autism. Younger students will enjoy this Carl the Collector lesson about acceptance and unique personal qualities!

Discover Your World
Celebrate Earth Month with PBS KIDS! This April, check out a very special new episode from WILD KRATTS, plus new episodes of ELINOR WONDERS WHY and CYBERCHASE!
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