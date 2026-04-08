© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State scientists seeing unseasonably high, ‘disconcerting’ tick activity in CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published April 8, 2026 at 3:52 PM EDT
FILE - Jamie L. Cantoni, agricultural research technician and field technician for the active tick surveillance program, holds a tube filled with freshly caught ticks to be tested in Old Lyme, Connecticut on April 16th, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
FILE - Jamie L. Cantoni, agricultural research technician and field technician for the active tick surveillance program, holds a tube filled with freshly caught ticks to be tested in Old Lyme, Connecticut on April 16th, 2025.

Scientists at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station say ticks are off to a fast start this year.

“On Monday, we received over 100 tick submissions,” said Dr. Goudarz Molaei, a research scientist and medical entomologist who runs the Experiment Station’s Tick Testing Program.

Molaei’s lab receives ticks that were found attached to Connecticut residents and submitted via local health departments, and then tests them for pathogens. The service is free of charge.

“Usually when we receive over 100 tick submissions per day, that indicates that we are at peak tick activity,” he said. “That usually occurs in the months of October and November or in May and June.”

“Despite our expectation, or public expectation, that the past rather cold winter would put some dent on tick populations, we are not seeing that,” Molaei said. “This time of the year, considering this is just the beginning of higher tick activity and we haven't reached the peak, this number is quite disconcerting.”

Molaei said the tick samples are also testing positive for Lyme disease at a higher-than-average rate of 40%.

“We are comparing that 40% to the average prevalence of infection in ticks for the past couple of decades, or longer than that, which is about 32%,” Molaei said.

Molaei said the reasons for the upticks in activity and infection rates are complex, but that climate change is playing a role.

“Temperature, humidity, vegetation, habitat type: all of these are changing as the result of climate change,” Molaei said. “We do see the impact of, or influence of, all these factors in tick population, and, further, in the prevalence of infection.”

Molaei said the most common species of tick around the state are black-legged “deer” ticks and American dog ticks, but that invasive lone star ticks, Gulf Coast ticks, and longhorned ticks are also present, particularly in the coastal areas of Fairfield and New Haven counties.

“These ticks are capable of transmitting their own suite of pathogens,” Molaei said.

Dr. Jason White, director of the Experiment Station, said Connecticut residents who spend time outdoors should be sure to take precautions.

“Using tick repellents when hiking or camping and conducting tick checks remain the best ways to reduce the risk of contracting tick-borne diseases,” White said.

“Connecticut residents are also encouraged to submit ticks they have removed from their bodies to our laboratory for species identification and testing,” he said. “This allows them to make informed decisions concerning diagnosis and treatment in consultation with their healthcare providers.”
Tags
News Latest NewsNew England News Collaborative
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.