Learning Snacks: Shuffle, Play and Celebrate the New Year!

As we head into the final days of the year, it’s the perfect time to slow down, gather with friends and family and enjoy small moments together. With New Year’s Eve on the way and National Playing Card Day on the 28th, it’s a reminder that even the small things can bring so much joy and learning to kids, families and teachers.

FOR KIDS: CARD GAMES TO RING IN THE NEW YEAR!
Spend a cozy night on New Year’s Eve by playing card games with your family. Make your own deck of cards with these printable Lyla in the Loop cards and play all sorts of games! Or try these Alma’s Way cards for a fun matching card game.

FOR PARENTS: RINGING IN THE NEW YEAR AS A FAMILY
Family time shouldn’t feel stressful! Help children prepare for the final family gathering of the year with these tips. Children are spending a lot of time indoors this week, so try these ideas to make the most of time together over the break. Then, enjoy a New Year’s Eve- family style!

FOR EDUCATORS: USING PLAYING CARDS IN MATH INSTRUCTION
Who knew playing cards could be an incredible classroom tool? From using cards to make student groups, to math concepts like addition up to 10, students will enjoy playing card games during math instruction. And when students come back to school, kick off the new year with these reflection worksheets from PBS Kids!

Happy Holidays from PBS KIDS!
PBS KIDS is here to help families make the season bright with ideas to learn how to simplify holiday stress, entertain your child with snow day activities, and cherish the memories you create with your family.
