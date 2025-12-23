Learning Snacks: Shuffle, Play and Celebrate the New Year!

FOR KIDS: CARD GAMES TO RING IN THE NEW YEAR!

Spend a cozy night on New Year’s Eve by playing card games with your family. Make your own deck of cards with these printable Lyla in the Loop cards and play all sorts of games! Or try these Alma’s Way cards for a fun matching card game.

FOR PARENTS: RINGING IN THE NEW YEAR AS A FAMILY

Family time shouldn’t feel stressful! Help children prepare for the final family gathering of the year with these tips. Children are spending a lot of time indoors this week, so try these ideas to make the most of time together over the break. Then, enjoy a New Year’s Eve- family style !