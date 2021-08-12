Petitions Force Mayoral Primaries in Stamford, New Britain

The deadline has passed for candidates for mayor or first selectman to turn in petitions to force a primary.

In Stamford, the registrar of voters office confirmed that Mayor David Martin's campaign turned in enough valid signatures to qualify for a Democratic primary.

Stamford registrars had not finished validating all of Martin's petitions, but they had already confirmed more than the 1550 needed to qualify.

"The Mayor’s office is not for sale and it is not a stepping stone to political stardom," Martin said in a statement. "There is more work to do and I look forward to making our case to Democrats across Stamford for one more term to keep our city’s progress going!"

Martin is seeking to hold his seat against a challenge from Representative Caroline Simmons.

Simmons was assured of a spot on the primary ballot, because she won the endorsement of the Democratic town committee.

The winner will face baseball manager Bobby Valentine in the general election.

In New Britain, Alicia Hernandez Strong and Veronica DeLandro submitted petitions to try to prompt a primary, but according to the Democratic Registrar of Voters, only Strong submitted enough signatures of registered New Britain Democrats.

Seven hundred and fifty-three signatures from registered New Britain Democrats were needed to qualify for the primary. Registrar Lucian Pawlak said DeLandro was 56 short, submitting 697 good signatures.

Strong has a chance to primary the endorsed Democratic candidate for mayor, Representative Bobby Sanchez.

“Some campaigns have establishment support, or money, or powerful connections, but we have the people,” Strong said in a written statement.

Republican Mayor Erin Stewart awaits the primary winner in the November election.

The local primaries will be held September 14.

