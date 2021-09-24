Hundreds Of School Bus Drivers Could Stay Home Over Vaccine Mandate

As school districts nationwide grapple with bus driver shortages, Connecticut faces a potential bus driver “walk out” as the governor’s vaccine mandate becomes effective starting Monday.

Hundreds of school bus drivers refuse to get vaccinated or get tested weekly, which means they won’t be able to do their jobs, while parents are at their wit’s end on getting their kids to school. The shortage continues to fuel the tension between schools and families, as students experience bus delays, schedule reductions, or buses not showing up at all.

Waterbury Public Schools said it’s in constant communication with its two school bus contractors, All Star Transportation and Durham School Services, and they are doing everything they can to get most of their drivers tested by next week.

For Superintendent Verna Ruffin, it’s important for students to have consistency being back in school and not for parents to worry if their kids are going to class on time and getting home safely.

“If bus drivers are not going to get vaccinated or not be eligible to drive next week, then yes it continues to [exacerbate] a situation that we have that’s caused a lot of hardship for the district,” Ruffin said.

Fran Rabinowitz, executive director for the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents, said bus companies have asked for a moratorium against vaccinations, which was not something she agreed with because they work closely with children.

“If they don’t want to be vaccinated and they don’t want to be tested, where do we go?” Rabinowitz asked.

In the meantime, she said districts are working with families on short term solutions, like having parents drive their children or having teachers who are certified to drive small vans.

“We may be reduced to that for a period of time in order to get our children to school,” Rabinowitz said.

The same story repeated itself at New Britain Schools, where Interim Transportation Manager Richard Valerio said they have just enough bus drivers to get by. The vendors they work with are currently training new drivers but that will take time to implement.

Hartford Public Schools also said scheduling bus drivers for the district has been challenging. But by working closely with its bus vendor, they have been able to ensure 100% bus driver coverage throughout the district this school year and don’t expect any issues on Monday.

Going into the weekend, Ruffin hopes everyone will keep students first in their minds.

“I would ask everyone to think of their actions and how it affects children before doing anything that could potentially harm them,” she said.