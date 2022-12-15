© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Connecticut reports season's first child influenza death

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published December 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST
A flu vaccine readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center Oct. 28, 2022.
Mark J. Terrill
/
AP
A flu vaccine readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center Oct. 28, 2022.

For the first time this flu season, a child has died from influenza in Connecticut. The state Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the child was under the age of 10, although the child's exact age was not released. The child lived in New Haven County and died sometime in December.

State Public Health officials urge people to get flu shots, wash their hands, and stay home when they're sick. Connecticut faces high levels of three respiratory viruses this winter: influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which primarily impacts children and older adults.

Nearly 22,000 cases of flu have been reported in Connecticut so far this season. There have been around 530 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.

“The flu continues to circulate and is particularly dangerous to the very youngest and the oldest people in your life,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, in a statement. “The holidays are just around the corner so I strongly recommend that persons 6 months of age and older get a flu shot to help protect themselves and their family members.”

Flu season takes place between October and May. The DPH says highest levels of influenza are traditionally seen between December and March. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, chills, congestion, and fatigue.

Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

