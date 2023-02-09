Hartford non-profit works to raise COVID-19 awareness among immigrant community

In Connecticut, 18.6% of the population is Hispanic, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report from 2020. The State Department of Public Health reports that at least 152,474 of Hispanics in Connecticut have been infected with Covid-19. The state's data also mentions that 84.07% of Hispanics who are between 25-34 years-old have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The Hispanic Health Council, is a nonprofit organization that has been working to raise COVID-19 awareness within the Latin American community in Hartford. Nicole Figueroa, who is the COVID-19 program manager at the Hispanic Health Council, said the outreach program has spent the last three years educating the Hispanic community about the Coronavirus. "We have two different COVID programs, one through the city of Hartford, one through the Hispanic Health Council.''

She added that the second program is a partnership with Hartford Healthcare and Griffin Health. Figueroa continued, “We went out to conduct some outreach, to conduct some tabling events and a vaccination clinic. We are trying to engage the community to get vaccinated," Figueroa said. In an emailed statement to Connecticut Public, Figueroa said that although many in the Hispanic community are skeptical about getting vaccinated, the outreach has worked to educate the population. She says that since the beginning of the COVID-19 programs, the organization has provided over 1,500 vaccines. "At the beginning, they were worried about it, but now we can engage them. We have compromised to sit with them and try to go over the vaccination information, and they believe a little bit more," Figueroa said.

A report published in 2021 by Kaiser Family Foundation says that 35% of unvaccinated Hispanics who are undocumented, fear immigration retaliation due to vaccination.

But “Hispanic adults are about twice as likely as White adults to say they want to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, indicating an opportunity for more focused outreach and information efforts,” according to the study.

Dawn Filippa, RN EMS and Operations Manager at Hartford Healthcare , said that the Latin American immigrant population has been educated about COVID vaccines. "A lot of the undocumented are afraid because they think that if they provide their name, their address to us that you know, somehow connected to the government support. We tried to always have an open, welcoming presence for them. And reassure them multiple times, if needed, that they are completely safe with us. All information is treated as private and confidential," said Filippa.

Figueroa said that the services provided reach a vast Latin-American community, specifically immigrants whose primary language is Spanish. Single mothers with babies and school-age children are among that group interested in receiving information. "With Hispanic immigrants, sometimes they are scared, but we sit with them, and we go over all the information, and we tell them that we are here to support you. We don't have anything to do with the courts," said Figueroa.

Silvia Cortez, a 31-year-old native from Cali, Colombia, got sick with Coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic. When the vaccines became available, she did not doubt getting the shot. “I’m a person of faith. I understand that a lot of studies are done on vaccines first before they go on the market and all that stuff.”

Figueroa added that the Hispanic Health Council is partnering with Hartford Healthcare and Griffin Health each Wednesday to provide Covid-19 vaccines and other services such as flu, shingles pneumococcal vaccines and physicals.