Connecticut health inequality: DataHaven report exposes stark disparities

The 2023 Community Wellbeing Index from DataHaven shows disparities in health outcomes from county to county, city to city, and within the same zip code – sometimes just two blocks apart.

In 2022,13% of people in Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven, compared to 6% statewide, said they missed doctor appointments due to lack of transportation. And between 2018-2021, more than twice the number of people in Hartford than Greater Hartford, New Haven than Greater New Haven, and Bridgeport compared to the rest of Fairfield County — ended up at a hospital for complications from a chronic condition such as alcohol use disorder, substance use disorder, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, asthma, and other mental health disorders.

“Housing or employment, we look at stuff like incarceration, those all have kind of neighborhood by neighborhood, in some cases, like block by block differences,” said Kelly Davila , senior research associate at DataHaven. “Health outcomes have lots of different inputs to them.”

More Latin Americans in Greater Hartford (20%) compared to all people statewide (11%) did not have a medical home: A primary care physician or a place to go if they got sick.

In Fairfield County, over three times more Black babies (9.2 deaths per 1,000 live births) die at infancy compared to white babies (2.7).

Mendi Blue-Paca, president and CEO of Fairfield County's Community Foundation , one of the nonprofits to fund the report, said the nonprofit

recently launched a maternal health initiative.

“We are trying to figure out how we can improve outcomes, for particularly women of color in our country around maternal health,” she said.

The share of births with late or no prenatal care is twice as high for Black mothers (about 7%) as white mothers (about 3%). Blue-Paca said the report would help guide nonprofits to make investments in the community that have the most impact.

“Certainly as the report reveals, the need looks very different depending on your zip code, and sometimes as narrow as your street,” she said. “And so we do very much target our dollars to the areas where the need is greatest.”

The foundation funds initiatives focussed in Bridgeport, and also Norwalk, Stamford, and Danbury in Fairfield County.

The study looked at census tracts, which in certain cases, are smaller than zip codes. The U.S. Census Bureau defines a census tract as generally having “a population size between 1,200 and 8,000 people, with an optimum size of 4,000 people.”

The index includes national, state, and local data including a survey of 9,000 residents statewide.

“We've tried to show that there are health impacts that may be focused in a particular community or demographic, but the outcomes of that or the impacts of that do affect the state as a whole,” Davila pointed out.

For example, gun violence: “A lot of people kind of consider that an urban phenomenon,” she said. “And in fact, we do see that there's certainly a lot more fear of gun violence in in the cities and in the suburbs in Connecticut.”

But looking at the number of years of living lost, and therefore earning potential, the economic impact is widespread, she said.

The study also found that food insecurity increased in 2022 compared to the prior year, as a result of diminishing pandemic relief programs, and varied by race and ethnicity. In Greater New Haven, 34% of Latino adults and 25% of Black adults report being food insecure, compared to 11% of white adults.

The child poverty rate in Fairfield County’s six wealthiest towns is 3%. In contrast, Bridgeport’s child poverty rate is over 23%. Poverty rates are higher for households with children, single-parent households, and female-led households. Single-parent households led by women under 25 have the highest poverty rates.