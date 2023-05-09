Rideshare drivers are asking, will it get a fair ride? CT contemplates task force study to ease their pain

Rideshare drivers, according to Alex Johnson, have two choices when it comes to food.

“It's one of the two: It's either cheap or fills you up. Cheap is usually gas stations. If I want something that'll fill me up, I try to get maybe a popcorn instead of candy,” Johnson said.

Johnson is an Uber driver who rode around New Haven late at night in mid-April, hoping at the time for movement on a proposed bill in the state legislature that would have helped drivers like her.

The state legislature is instead considering whether a task force study should be conducted to determine whether the bill would be beneficial.

The bill would have mandated minimum pay per ride, reimbursement for canceled rides and other regulations that would help rideshare drivers better shoulder job expenses.

Late night meals don’t seem connected to the bill, but Johnson said canceled rides and erratic distance-based pay make it difficult to live on her job as a rideshare driver.

Johnson wanted people to reveal the day to day realities of her job as a rideshare driver.. The added expenses, she said, make it so drivers have to decide whether to eat a filling meal which cuts into their earnings or suck it up until after their shift when they can eat at home.

It’s not just the lack of food that makes her life as a rideshare driver tough. Johnson routinely picks up young people. Some of them are drunk and some of them will get sick in her car. She pointed to her back seats all of which have seat covers on.

If someone gets sick that means she can’t make money.

“And it's after five o'clock, or it's before like nine or 10 in the morning. And if the carwash is not open, that driver’s done, that driver just lost their entire night’s of earning,” Johnson said.

Johnson is also an organizer for Connecticut Drivers United, an advocacy organization for rideshare drivers. While the bill is no longer being considered this year, Johnson isn’t disappointed.

“Of course, would I have loved if the bill had gotten passed this year, yeah. But would I rather take the steps to make sure legislation gets passed than just to have the bill die and nothing happens? Absolutely,” Johnson said.

The bill would have required rideshare companies to pay a minimum rate per ride as well as paid drivers for canceled trips had it passed.

Democratic State Senator Julie Kushner, one of the co-sponsors of the bill, said a study might be created this year and it would more closely examine potential solutions benefiting drivers and customers.

The taskforce has not yet been finalized and would need approval from Governor Ned Lamont if it moves forward through the state legislature.

The bill didn’t work out according to Kushner, because of lingering questions about how legislation would benefit drivers. A task force made up of stakeholders, she said, would reflect a wide variety of perspectives on the issue.

“We are envisioning a task force that would bring together the drivers themselves, representatives of the companies and other experts in the field to help really make suggestions to the legislature about a path forward for these workers in this new gig economy,” Kushner said.

Poor pay isn’t the only issue that Johnson faces. She also deals with rude and misogynistic customers, as well as faces health ailments due to not having ready access to restrooms and sitting in a car seat for hours on end.

Kushner said people know that rideshare drivers are suffering. She said she’s received pay stubs from rideshare drivers. But she’s not convinced the solutions offered by the bill would work.

“I think what we haven't figured out yet is, what are the best solutions, and that's really the purpose here is to make sure that we're putting forward legislation that addresses the problems, but really, are the kinds of solutions that will work,” Kushner said.

The bill would have mandated greater transparency with itemized receipts for drivers and passengers as well as reimbursement for canceled rides. But Kushner said the mechanisms that would have addressed these issues needed more study.

A taskforce to explore the feasibility of such a bill isn't out of the norm, according to James Bhandary-Alexander, who is a Yale Law School professor, and is a supervisor for the Workers and Immigrant Advocacy Rights Clinic. They worked with CDU on the bill. Task Forces he said, helps improve labor legislation by examining potential solutions.

But Lyft and Uber he said, can have an outsized role in the process due to their influence, according to him.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Carlos Gomez, a local delivery driver for seven years loads his car with an order from Pitaziki Mediterranean Grill. He is also an organizer with Connecticut Drivers United, an advocacy organization for rideshare and delivery drivers in New Haven, Connecticut May 08, 2023.

"Ultimately, over time, if legislators focus on finding the truth about what's facing Connecticut's rideshare and delivery drivers, they will overcome any fear of upsetting powerful special interests," Bhandary-Alexander said. "It's inevitable," he said.

Rideshare companies like Lyft issued public testimony opposing the bill. Lyft claimed the bill would hurt people of color due to the necessary raising of rates to offset the added costs.

Johnson criticized those statements saying it was a cynical use of social justice language to prevent passing a bill that would improve the lives of many nonwhite drivers.

But according to Kushner, that didn’t impact the Labor Committee, which oversaw the bill.

“We pass laws that protect working families here in Connecticut. So that is our goal, that is our charge. And that will always come first,” she said.

Lyft did not answer a request for comment.

But while the bill isn’t advancing in the legislature, Soledad Slowing-Romero is still hopeful drivers will get some help. Slowing-Romero is a Yale Law School student who has worked with CDU on advocating for the bill.

“While we hoped for greater support for drivers this session, and are disappointed that SB 1180 will not be moving forward, we remain hopeful that the task force is a step towards making those substantive changes,” Slowing Romero said.

However, Johnson’s life as a rideshare driver took an unexpected turn shortly after. Someone had broken into her car, taking her out of commission for the time being.

