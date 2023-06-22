© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

One year after Roe V. Wade was overturned, CT leaders continue to protect abortion rights

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published June 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT
Gretchen Raffa, Vice President of Public Policy, Advocacy and Organizing at Planned Parenthood of Southern Connecticut, speaks beside Assistant Attorney General Emily Gait, one of the two newly named Special Councils on Reproductive Rights. Officials and advocates meet in Hartford to discuss Connecticut's position one year after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Gretchen Raffa, Vice President of Public Policy, Advocacy and Organizing at Planned Parenthood of Southern Connecticut, speaks beside Assistant Attorney General Emily Gait, one of the two newly named Special Councils on Reproductive Rights. Officials and advocates meet in Hartford to discuss Connecticut's position one year after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court.

Connecticut officials gathered Thursday morning to mark one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The decision removed the federal right to an abortion, although abortion remains legal in Connecticut.

State healthcare leaders joined Attorney General William Tong to discuss abortion access in Connecticut and next-steps in the defense of abortion rights.

Tong mentioned the impact of Roe v. Wade’s overturning for his family, including his two teenage daughters.

“They are less free under the law. They have fewer rights,” Tong said. “They are at greater risk than they were just a year ago. And it is hard to imagine that that is true for American teenage girls, but it is.”

Following the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which removed guaranteed access to safe abortion, Tong said he was hopeful anti-abortion advocates wouldn’t instill a nationwide ban.

“We thought that maybe we could take the pro-life, ant-iabortion advocates somewhat at their word, that they would leave it to the states. That Connecticut would have the right of self determination and that women in Connecticut would be able to make the decision for themselves and their families.”

State leaders convened in the legislative building to assess where Connecticut and the nation stand one year after the overturning, and determine next steps. Also in attendance at the forum were Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Reproductive Rights Caucus co-chairs Rep. Jillian Gilchrest and Rep. Matt Blumenthal, and several heads of local and regional reproductive healthcare providers and advocates.

“Today is an opportunity for us not just to take stock of where we are after a year, but what we’re going to do about it,” Tong said.

Attorney General William Tong (left) and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (right) listen to Assistant Attorney General Alma Nunley, one of the two newly named Special Councils on Reproductive Rights. Officials and advocates meet in Hartford to discuss Connecticut's position one year after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Attorney General William Tong (left) and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (right) listen to Assistant Attorney General Alma Nunley, one of the two newly named Special Councils on Reproductive Rights. Officials and advocates meet in Hartford to discuss Connecticut's position one year after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court.

Tong was joined by the state’s first Special Counsels for Reproductive Rights. Assistant Attorneys General Alma Nunley and Emily Gait were appointed to the role Wednesday.

In their new roles, Counsels Nunley and Gait will lead the Office of the Attorney General in protecting abortion access and fighting for reproductive rights in Connecticut and nationwide. Formation of the special counsels is the state’s direct response to the nation’s recent abortion bans.

“The right to abortion access is completely illusory for women who wouldn't even know they were pregnant at the point in time that the gestational limit kicks in,” Nunley said. “Legal challenges are ongoing in numerous states and the state courts and the state constitutions are serving as the battle ground now instead of the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Across the country, abortion laws are changing week-to-week, leaving women in a constant state of uncertainty about their rights, Nunley said.

“It’s a shifting landscape that has no stability at this point in time. For a woman to know where she has the ability to access an abortion is not clear,” Nunley said.

Tags
News abortion
Abigail Brone
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content