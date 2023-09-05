© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

How Eastern CT researchers could help save an endangered New England wildflower

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jennifer Ahrens
Published September 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Northern blazing star wildflower on Martha's Vineyard.
Dr. Bryan Connolly
/
associate professor at Eastern Connecticut State University
Northern blazing star wildflower on Martha's Vineyard.

The northern blazing star flower was never particularly widespread in New England. It likes to grow in specific conditions, such as dry, sandy or rocky open places. Currently, it can be found on Cape Cod and usually in western Connecticut.

But it has been decimated by habitat loss, herbicides and unchecked deer and rabbit populations who love to eat them.

Attempts to repopulate the region with the northern blazing star flower are hampered by its seed's long germination requirements.

“Normally they need to be what's called stratified. They need to be overwintered," Dylan Tillman, a 2023 graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University said.

So Tillman worked with associate professor Dr. Bryan Connolly to find out if a technique used on echinacea, commonly known as the coneflower, would work on the northern blazing star because they are in the same plant family.

Tillman spent his senior year soaking the northern blazing star seed in a plant hormone called ethephon. His results showed the process can cut down the germination time from 60 days to 14.

“Being able to germinate them much faster means that we can grow them faster, and then introduce them more," Tillman said.

Tillman's research results will be published in an upcoming issue of The Native Plants Journal. 

Tags
News New England News CollaborativeLatest News
Jennifer Ahrens
Jennifer Ahrens is a producer for Morning Edition. She spent 20+ years producing TV shows for CNN and ESPN. She joined Connecticut Public Media because it lets her report on her two passions, nature and animals.
See stories by Jennifer Ahrens

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content