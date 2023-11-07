© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

West Haven voters decide city's leadership in wake of COVID-19 relief funds scandal

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kay Perkins
Published November 7, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST
West Haven locals vote at Savin Rock School during the Primary Election 2023
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
West Haven locals vote at Savin Rock School during the Primary Election 2023

Tuesday’s West Haven Mayoral race pits Republican nominee and relative outsider Barry Cohen against Democrat Dorinda Borer.

Cohen defeated the party-endorsed candidate in September by leaning into his outsider status, refusing to seek the party’s endorsement and instead appealing to independent voters. This puts him in stark contrast to Borer, who represents West Haven in the State House of Representatives and was married to a former mayor of the city.

The mayoral seat they are vying for was vacated by Democrat Nancy Rossi, who is leaving office after a scandal in which a city official was convicted for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public's Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.
Tags
News 2023 ElectionLatest NewsNew Haven County
Kay Perkins
Kay Perkins
See stories by Kay Perkins

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content