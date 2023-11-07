West Haven voters decide city's leadership in wake of COVID-19 relief funds scandal

Tuesday’s West Haven Mayoral race pits Republican nominee and relative outsider Barry Cohen against Democrat Dorinda Borer.

Cohen defeated the party-endorsed candidate in September by leaning into his outsider status, refusing to seek the party’s endorsement and instead appealing to independent voters. This puts him in stark contrast to Borer, who represents West Haven in the State House of Representatives and was married to a former mayor of the city.

The mayoral seat they are vying for was vacated by Democrat Nancy Rossi, who is leaving office after a scandal in which a city official was convicted for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public's Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.