© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Snow expected to hit CT this weekend, bringing several inches Saturday night into Sunday

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published February 7, 2025 at 11:50 AM EST

Another winter storm is moving into Connecticut this weekend, bringing the potential for several inches of snow and slick road conditions.

Snow is expected to begin Saturday evening and continue into Sunday.

Accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm watch is in effect Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult,” the NWS warns.

The storm follows another spell of stormy weather earlier this week, which brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to portions of Connecticut and caused widespread school cancellations.
Tags
News Latest News
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.