Snow expected to hit CT this weekend, bringing several inches Saturday night into Sunday

Another winter storm is moving into Connecticut this weekend, bringing the potential for several inches of snow and slick road conditions.

Snow is expected to begin Saturday evening and continue into Sunday.

Accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm watch is in effect Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult,” the NWS warns.

The storm follows another spell of stormy weather earlier this week, which brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to portions of Connecticut and caused widespread school cancellations.