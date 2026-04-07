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More families in CT to receive autism services after new hires

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maysoon Khan
Published April 7, 2026 at 4:20 PM EDT
FILE - Karen Kosminoff (left) with her teenage son, Keighan (right), who has been waitlisted for a program for autism services since he was 4, in their home on Oct. 19, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE - Karen Kosminoff (left) with her teenage son, Keighan (right), who has been waitlisted for a program for autism services since he was 4, in their home on Oct. 19, 2025.

After months of delays filling the positions, Connecticut has hired three additional case managers for its autism waiver program, giving more families access to services.

The program funds home and community supports, including respite care, job coaching and live-in companions, which often aren't covered under private health insurance.

Those services can be transformative, helping recipients live more independently. However, those who are eligible face a long wait — some more than 10 years. Currently, 2,652 people are on a waiting list.

Connecticut Public reported last year that despite tremendous demand, hundreds of slots in the program are sitting empty, in part because the Department of Social Services (DSS) doesn't have enough case managers to onboard people. There also aren’t enough providers in the state for the type of specialized care the program offers.

The new hires, who began work in February, will speed up enrollment and bring dozens more families on board, said Christine Stuart, a spokesperson for DSS.

“We are in the process of filling the caseloads of the new hires and getting up to capacity,” Stuart said.

Case managers create personalized care plans and connect participants with providers. Ten currently staff the program. However, additional case managers are needed, said Susan Stange, manager of DSS waiver programs that provide home and community support.

“We still are waiting to have approval for some more case managers," Stange told the state's Autism Spectrum Disorder Advisory Council in February. "The goal is to fill all the current slots that we have."

Enrollment was long limited to only 120 slots. With a waitlist for the program growing into the thousands, state lawmakers added more slots incrementally over the last few years. By the end of 2025, 690 slots were available. The state estimated last year only about half would be used.

DSS is actively recruiting for one more case manager and one supervisor position. The agency will eventually need to fill five more case manager positions, as well as another supervisor position, according to Stuart.

Meanwhile, legislative efforts to devote more resources toward the waiver program have had mixed results.

One bill proposed this year would have allocated $5 million toward the program, but didn't advance out of committee.

Lawmakers also previously directed the state's chief workforce officer in 2023 to develop a plan and program to increase the number of state residents pursuing careers in human services, but the initiative didn't receive funding.

In written testimony submitted to lawmakers, Chief Workforce Officer Kelli-Marie Vallieres wrote state officials nevertheless convened working groups with multiple agencies to analyze the state's human services field. Her office expects to publish the findings later this year, Vallieres wrote.
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Maysoon Khan
Maysoon Khan is an investigative reporting fellow with The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public’s investigative team. She reports on local and state government, immigration, criminal justice reform, courts and related issues, with a focus on holding elected officials accountable. Previously, she covered New York state government for The Associated Press.
See stories by Maysoon Khan

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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