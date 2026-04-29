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Wrongful conviction lawsuit puts 1990s New Haven police practices on trial

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jim Haddadin
Published April 29, 2026 at 9:25 AM EDT
The Abraham A. Ribicoff United States Court House in Hartford, Connecticut as seen on April 29, 2026.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
The Abraham A. Ribicoff United States Court House in Hartford, Connecticut as seen on April 29, 2026. The trial, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the court house, is expected to offer a window into a controversial period at the New Haven Police Department, which faces ongoing scrutiny over the integrity of policing during a previous era.

A lawsuit filed against the city of New Haven and several police officers by a man who claims he was wrongfully jailed for more than two decades because of police misconduct will go to trial in Hartford this week.

Stefon Morant alleges officers coerced witnesses to testify against him, fabricated evidence and withheld key information in his case, leading to his wrongful conviction for a double homicide he didn't commit.

Morant and another man, Scott Lewis, were convicted of killing Ricardo Turner, a former New Haven alderman, and his partner, Lamont Fields, in October 1990. The two were fatally shot inside a second-floor apartment on Howard Avenue in New Haven.

No physical or forensic evidence ever connected Morant or Lewis to the crime. Morant alleges the investigation initially pointed to a major cocaine dealer in the area and his brother as the perpetrators.

However, Morant and Lewis became suspects following a January 1991 police interview of a 16-year-old witness. Morant alleges Vincent Raucci, a former New Haven detective who was assigned to the case, coerced the teenager and another witness to implicate him and Lewis in the shootings.

Morant was convicted in June 1994 of two counts of felony murder and remained in prison until 2015, when he was released amid new revelations in the case.

During a hearing in federal court, one of the officers testified that Raucci had engaged in misconduct during the investigation, and that a key witness initially told police he knew nothing about the murders.

During Morant's sentence modification hearing in 2015, a state's attorney then said in open court that the witness "was not honest in his testimony," and that "it's public information that a certain police officer involved in this had put him up to contriving a story."

The Connecticut Board of Pardons and Paroles granted Morant a full pardon in 2021 and his convictions were expunged. The state has since awarded him $5.8 million after he filed a wrongful conviction claim.

In addition to clearing his name, Morant sued the city and half a dozen former New Haven police officers in federal court, including Raucci, Vaughn Maher and Michael Sweeney.

The trial, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, is expected to offer a window into a controversial period at the New Haven Police Department, which faces ongoing scrutiny over the integrity of policing during a previous era.

More than a dozen people convicted in New Haven and the surrounding area from the 1980s through the early 2000s were later exonerated due to official misconduct by police and prosecutors, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.

Some activists and lawyers have called for Connecticut to conduct a more comprehensive review of criminal cases from that time, with the goal of ensuring the integrity of past convictions.

Student journalists at Yale University have extensively documented potentially problematic cases in a project called Holding Me Captive.

Lewis, the co-defendant in Morant's case, previously settled a lawsuit against the city of New Haven for $9.5 million after winning his release from prison.

A spokesperson for the city and its attorneys didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit from Morant. In previous court filings, the city has argued it isn't liable for individual officer misconduct because it says officers were properly trained and bad acts were not widespread.

In a hearing last year, the city's lawyer noted the department's detective division handled an estimated 15,000 cases over a 10-year period. Cases were assigned to as many as 40 different detectives, and resulted in few known examples of misconduct, he said.

In a ruling last year, however, Judge Sarala V. Nagala denied the city's motion for summary judgment, finding the record is "replete with evidence illustrating the City’s alleged deliberate indifference to unconstitutional conduct."

Morant will seek compensatory and punitive damages at the trial, which is expected to last up to six weeks.
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Jim Haddadin
Jim Haddadin is an editor for The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public's investigative reporting team. He was previously an investigative producer at NBC Boston, and wrote for newspapers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
See stories by Jim Haddadin

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Federal funding is gone.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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