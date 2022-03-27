Woman arrested after dozens of animals found in filthy home

HEBRON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say they found more than 30 dogs, more than a dozen cats and a variety of other animals living in filthy conditions inside and outside a house.

State police announced the arrest of Joann Connelly, of Hebron, on Saturday. Connelly owns a dog and cat rescue operation in the town and is licensed to import animals.

All of the animals were taken to a veterinarian. Connelly is detained on $10,000 bail. It's not clear if she has a lawyer who could respond to the charges.