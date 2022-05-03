Carmen Molina Acosta is Connecticut Public’s 2022 Dow Jones News Fund digital media summer intern, assisting The Accountability Project’s investigative reporting.

A Banneker-Key scholar, Molina Acosta graduated from the University of Maryland in May 2022 with a B.A. in journalism and a minor in international development and conflict management.

Passionate about stories concerning race, identity, labor and immigration, she’s worked on several projects about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on vulnerable populations. In 2021, she made up part of the award-winning team at the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism that looked into the lack of protections for Mexican migrant seafood workers in the Mid-Atlantic— a project that prompted officials from the Mexican embassy to check on their conditions. In 2020, while interning for the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, Molina Acosta spearheaded an investigation into how ICE misused solitary confinement to isolate detainees with Covid-19. She also contributed fact-checking to their international FinCEN Files investigation, a 2021 Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Her work has been published in The Associated Press, The Washington Post, NPR and The Intercept, among other outlets.