Generation: Baby-Sitters Club | Trailer

How has a 200+ book series about a group of tween babysitters shaped the publishing industry, Hollywood, and the lives of the people who grew up with it? And what can those babysitters teach us about friendship, entrepreneurship, and girlhood? This five-episode podcast revisits the popular series to learn about why we cherish stories that take the tender years between elementary school and high school seriously.

"Generation: the media we love and how it shapes us" is a podcast series from Connecticut Public. Each season tells the origin story of a beloved cultural touchstone, asks what keeps it alive across generations, and explores how it helps** us become who we are.

"Generation: Baby-Sitters Club" is hosted by Daniela Doncel. This series was reported, written, and produced by Lily Tyson and Daniela Doncel. It was edited and produced by Cassandra Basler. Sound design and mixing by Jay Cowit. Megan Fitzgerald is our project manager. Ayannah Brown and Mark Mirko are our visuals producers. Sam Hockaday created our show art. Marketing support provided by The Podglomerate.