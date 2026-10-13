Generation: Baby-Sitters Club | The Case of Gale and the Graphic Novels

Since its start in the 1980s, “The Baby-sitters Club” has grown to include multiple spin-off series, including a collection of graphic novels that young readers today continue to devour.

This episode, we travel to a BSC anniversary party and to a graphic novelist’s studio to learn about how the series has evolved to stay relevant for new generations — from the covers to the text itself — the work that goes in to creating a graphic novel, why young readers today love them, and what this can tell us about why we shouldn’t turn our noses up at the books young readers want to read.

GUESTS:

Gale Galligan is a graphic novelist who has adapted five “Baby-sitter Club” books

is a graphic novelist who has adapted five “Baby-sitter Club” books Kym Powe is the Children and Young Adult Consultant with the Connecticut State Library



"Generation: The Media We Love & How It Shapes Us" is a podcast series from Connecticut Public. Each season tells the origin story of a beloved cultural touchstone, asks what keeps it alive across generations, and explores how it helps us become who we are.

"Generation: Baby-Sitters Club" is hosted by Daniela Doncel. This series was reported, written, and produced by Lily Tyson and Daniela Doncel. It was edited and produced by Cassandra Basler. Sound design and mixing by Jay Cowit. Megan Fitzgerald is our project manager. Ayannah Brown and Mark Mirko are our visuals producers. Sam Hockaday created our show art. Marketing support provided by The Podglomerate.