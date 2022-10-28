What's in that note? Stories about messages in bottles
1 of 10 — Stefanie Marco Lantz is an artist living in West Hartford, CT. She had tossed her message in a bottle into the water near Martha’s Vineyard, MA back in 1982 when she was nine years old, and got it back recently from Lana & Tommy Simmons, who received it at their thrift store in Statesville, NC.
2 of 10 — The note that Stefanie Marco Lantz wrote and sent off in a bottle near Martha's Vineyard in 1982. It was returned to her 40 years later by Lana and Tommy Simmons, who received it as a donation at their thrift store in Statesville, NC.
3 of 10 — Chion with Stefanie, and Lana and Tommy Simmons of Statesville, NC, talking about how they discovered and returned her bottle back to her, 40 years after she sent it off in the water near Martha's Vineyard.
4 of 10 — Art that Stefanie made recently, inspired by the message in a bottle she got back after 40 years.
5 of 10 — Eric and Melanie Dahl: Parents of Brian Dahl, who sent off a message in a bottle when he was 12 years old in 1989. He died in 2007, and his bottle was found in 2022.
6 of 10 — The message in a bottle that Brian Dahl sent when he was 12 years old in 1989.
7 of 10 — The note that Brian Dahl sent off in a bottle when he was 12 years old in 1989.
8 of 10 — Brian Dahl sent off a message in a bottle when he was 12 years old in 1989. He died in 2007, and his bottle was found and given to his parents in 2022.
9 of 10 — Jeremiah Burke sent this message off in a bottle of holy water that his mother gave him before he boarded the Titanic. They now reside at the Cobh Heritage Centre in County Cork, Ireland.
10 of 10 — Jack Walsh is the General Manager at Cobh Heritage Centre, in County Cork, Ireland. In their collection, they have a message in a bottle written by Jeremiah Burke that was thrown from the Titanic on its doomed voyage.
Imagine you’re at the beach, taking in the scenery, breathing in the fresh ocean air, when the sun hits something floating in the water just right… It’s a bottle! With a message inside that looks totally intact!
Meet people who’ve found - and gotten back - their messages in bottles, and hear about one that was thrown from the Titanic.
GUESTS:
- Stefanie Marco Lantz, Lana & Tommy Simmons: The Simmons family received a message in a bottle as a donation at their thrift store in Statesville, NC. They tracked down its owner, Stefanie, in West Hartford, Connecticut. She had tossed her message in a bottle into the water near Martha’s Vineyard, MA back in 1982 when she was nine years old
- Eric and Melanie Dahl: Parents of Brian Dahl, who sent off a message in a bottle when he was 12 years old in 1989. He died in 2007, and his bottle was found in 2022
- Jack Walsh: General Manager at Cobh Heritage Centre in County Cork, Ireland. In their collection, they have a message in a bottle written by Jeremiah Burke that was thrown from the Titanic on its doomed voyage
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Jacob Gannon and Taylor Doyle.
Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!