What's in that note? Stories about messages in bottles

1 of 10 — Stefanie Marco Lantz is an artist living in West Hartford, CT. She had tossed her message in a bottle into the water near Martha’s Vineyard, MA back in 1982 when she was nine years old, and got it back recently from Lana & Tommy Simmons, who received it at their thrift store in Statesville, NC.

