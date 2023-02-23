Obey, serve, play: The power of being a submissive in the BDSM world
1 of 5 — Kim Debron's collar. She has been in a relationship with Master Joe for 18 years.
2 of 5 — Kim Debron is a collared slave and writer living in rural Australia. She has been in a relationship with Master Joe for 18 years.
3 of 5 — Chastity Slave is a Connecticut-based man in a polyamorous relationship with his master. This is a photo from his experience on a spanking bench at a medically-themed sex party.
Chion Wolf
4 of 5 — Chastity Slave is a Connecticut-based man in a polyamorous relationship with his master. This is a photo from his experience on a spanking bench at a medically-themed sex party.
Chion Wolf
5 of 5 — A sign that welcomes visitors to the dungeon.
Chion Wolf
Last time, we did an episode about dominants in the world of BDSM and kink, and now? It’s time for the submissives to take center-stage.
Learn the difference between “submissive” and “slave”, and four people’s interpretations of what it means to obey, serve, and play.
GUESTS:
- Kate Kinsey: Author of How to be a Healthy and Happy Submissive: A Practical Guide to Making Your Fantasies a Reality, and What Submissives Want to Know: Real Questions, Real Answers
- Kim Debron: A collared slave and writer living in rural Australia. She has been in a relationship with Master Joe for 18 years. Her fiction books are Souls in Chains, and Broken Links
- Chastity Slave: A Connecticut-based man in a polyamorous relationship with his master
- Blyss: A Maryland woman who identifies as a slave
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Elizabeth Van Arnam and Melody Rivera.
