Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Obey, serve, play: The power of being a submissive in the BDSM world

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanChion Wolf
Published February 23, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST
Kim Debron's collar. She has been in a relationship with Master Joe for 18 years.
Kim Debron is a collared slave and writer living in rural Australia. She has been in a relationship with Master Joe for 18 years.
Chastity Slave is a Connecticut-based man in a polyamorous relationship with his master. This is a photo from his experience on a spanking bench at a medically-themed sex party.
Chastity Slave is a Connecticut-based man in a polyamorous relationship with his master. This is a photo from his experience on a spanking bench at a medically-themed sex party.
A sign that welcomes visitors do the dungeon.
Last time, we did an episode about dominants in the world of BDSM and kink, and now? It’s time for the submissives to take center-stage.

Learn the difference between “submissive” and “slave”, and four people’s interpretations of what it means to obey, serve, and play.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Elizabeth Van Arnam and Melody Rivera.

