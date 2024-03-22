© 2024 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Audacious Live! Show & Tell in Stamford

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published March 22, 2024 at 9:18 AM EDT
1 of 1  — Chion holding Cjet Raymond's jar of cat whiskers.
Dave Wurtzel

Remember the joy of “Show and Tell” at school? Now why should only the kids have all the fun?

Listeners to Audacious (and staff members of Connecticut Public!) gathered at Third Place by Half Full Brewery on March 13th for an opportunity to share their story!

Special thanks to PJ Kennedy of HeyStamford.com for sharing our event, and for keeping residents and visitors of Stamford in the loop!

GUESTS: 

  • Elaine Braithwaite: Electric violinist and City Librarian of Bridgeport
  • Faisal Saleh: Founder of Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, CT
  • Paul Bluestein: Husband of Lynda Shannon Bluestein, advocate for LyndasPhones.org
  • Chion Wolf: Host of Audacious
  • Jessica Severin de Martinez: Producer of Audacious
  • Khaleel Rahman: Producer of Audacious
  • Lucy Nalpathanchil: Vice President of Community Engagement at Connecticut Public 
  • Jennifer Reilly and Stephanie Convey: Wethersfield residents who brought a brass sculpture
  • Cjet Raymond: West Haven resident who brought a jar of cat whiskers
  • Cynthia Bowser: Stamford resident who brought her mothers hat
  • Kristen Cusato: Director of Communications for the Alzheimer's Association of Connecticut, and host of the podcast, Speaking of Alzheimer's

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our intern, Sajina Shrestha.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public.
