© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Extreme ironing, cheese rolling, and shin kicking: The world of weird sports

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published August 16, 2024 at 10:59 AM EDT
Matthew Battley, a New Zealand-based astrophysicist and extreme ironer, is photographed ironing a navy shirt in front of a lake and mountain covered with snow.
1 of 3  — Matthew Battley is a New Zealand-based astrophysicist and extreme ironer. He has ironed on places such as mountains, active volcanoes and in lakes and caves.
Matthew Battley is a New Zealand-based astrophysicist and extreme ironer. He has ironed on places such as mountains, active volcanoes and in lakes and caves.
Florence Early is a four-time women’s cheese rolling champion, and star of the Netflix Documentary, "We Are The Champions: Episode 1".
2 of 3  — Florence Early is a four-time women’s cheese rolling champion, and star of the Netflix Documentary, "We Are The Champions: Episode 1".
Florence Early is a four-time women’s cheese rolling champion, and star of the Netflix Documentary, "We Are The Champions: Episode 1".
Pete "Buzzsaw" Holland is a shin Kicking referee or “stickler”. Shin kicking is a 400 year-old British wrestling sport in which players try to get each other to fall down by kicking each other in the shin.
3 of 3  — Pete "Buzzsaw" Holland is a shin Kicking referee or “stickler”. Shin kicking is a 400 year-old British wrestling sport in which players try to get each other to fall down by kicking each other in the shin.
Pete "Buzzsaw" Holland is a shin Kicking referee or “stickler”. Shin kicking is a 400 year-old British wrestling sport in which players try to get each other to fall down by kicking each other in the shin.

Missing the Olympics?

Well, listen to our show about weird sports!

Including extreme ironing, where people press their clothes at the top of volcanoes, in caves, even while hanging upside down in trees!

And there's cheese rolling, where people chase a cheese wheel which is barrelling down a steep hill.

And then there's the oh, so British sport of shin kicking! This is a centuries-old wrestling sport where opponents grab each other by the shoulders and kick the shin out of each other.

This episode originally aired on September 27, 2023.

GUESTS: 

  • Florence Early: Four-time women’s cheese rolling champion, and star of the Netflix Documentary, "We Are The Champions: Episode 1"
  • Pete "Buzzsaw" Holland: Shin Kicking referee or “stickler”. Shin kicking is a 400 year-old British wrestling sport in which players try to get each other to fall down by kicking each other in the shin
  • Matthew Battley: New Zealand astrophysicist and extreme ironer. He has ironed on places such as mountains, active volcanoes and in lakes and caves

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
See stories by Chion Wolf