Audacious with Chion Wolf

Audacious Live! Show & Tell in Willimantic: From rare computers to hand grenades

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:59 AM EDT
Chion Wolf and her Audacious talk show team host the third LIVE Show & Tell event at Willimantic Brewing Company on September 15, 2025. This is Charles L. Perkins from New Haven with his NeXT computer, developed by Steve Jobs. It is one out of only 50,000 made.
Chion Wolf and her Audacious talk show team host the third LIVE Show & Tell event at Willimantic Brewing Company on September 15, 2025. This is Charles L. Perkins from New Haven with his NeXT computer, developed by Steve Jobs. It is one out of only 50,000 made.
This is Candace Arey from Windsor with her couch cushion.
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
This is Tim Dwyer from Coventry with his antique radio used by "Code Talkers", Native American service members, most notably the Navajo in World War II, who used their native languages to transmit coded military communications that were undecipherable to enemy forces, providing a crucial advantage for Allied forces.
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
This is Debby Page from Andover, with a 100 Drachma coin that connects her with her late husband, Drew.
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
This is Sarah Eyre from Willimantic, with the first scarf she ever knit. She uses it to show her students that everybody starts somewhere!
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
This is Elizabeth Thomas from Lebanon, with her mom's ravioli dough cutter.
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
This is Sarah Santora from Salem, with a "widow's mite" coin, a gift from her brother.
This is Sarah Santora from Salem, with a "widow's mite" coin, a gift from her brother.
This is Laura Rosas from Mansfield, with a pair of hiking poles she used on her walk on The Camino de Santiago, a network of pilgrimage routes leading to the tomb of Saint James the Great in Santiago de Compostela, Spain.
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
This is Shofar Shoshanna, Storrs, who brought and played a shofar - a hollowed-out ram's horn that serves as a ceremonial musical instrument in Judaism, particularly during the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. She also brought an enlarged excerpt from her eponymous comic book.
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
This is Coco Cooley from Middletown, with her worry dolls.
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
This is Gabrielle Zane of Windham, with a WWII hand grenade that her father brought back, and that connected her with her late brother, Doug.
This is Gabrielle Zane of Windham, with a WWII hand grenade that her father brought back, and that connected her with her late brother, Doug.
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
These are some of the CT Public staff who helped make the event happen (L-R): Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Chion Wolf, Lucy Nalpathanchil, Jessica Gonnella, Maegn Boone, and Dylan Reyes.
Show & Tellers include CT Public intern Coco Cooley, Community Advisory Board member Logan Johnson and audience members chosen by live random drawing.
What happens when adults do “Show and Tell” at a brewery?

In this third live installment, recorded at Willimantic Brewing Company, names are drawn from a vase and strangers step up with objects that carry big stories: a couch cushion, a WWII code talker radio, a NeXT computer by Steve Jobs, a ravioli cutter, a shofar, even a hand grenade.

The results are hilarious, heartfelt, and unforgettable, proving once again that the things we carry tell the stories of who we are.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Candace Arey: South Windsor resident, who brought a couch cushion 
  • Tim Dwyer: Coventry resident, who brought a piece of radio equipment manufactured in 1941 and used by the code talkers
  • Debby Page: Andover resident, who brought a 100-drachma coin 
  • Charles L. Perkins: New Haven resident, who brought a NeXT Computer by Steve Jobs 
  • Sarah Eyre: Willimantic resident and textile artist, who brought the very first thing she ever knit, a scarf
  • Elizabeth Thomas: Lebanon resident, who brought her mom’s ravioli dough cutter
  • Sarah Santora: Salem resident, who brought a coin, the Widow’s Mite, gifted to her by her brother.
  • Laura Rosas: Mansfield resident, who brought a pair of hiking poles she used on the Camino de Santiago
  • Shofar Shoshanna: Storrs resident, who brought a shofar, a ram’s horn 
  • Coco Cooley: Middletown resident, Wesleyan University Student, and CT Public summer intern, who brought her worry dolls 
  • Gabrielle Zane: Windham resident, who brought an (inactive) WWII hand grenade 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Production support by Lucy Nalpathanchil, Jessica Gonnella, Maegn Boone, Dylan Reyes, Lauren Komrosky, Susan Bell, Janae Spinato, and Vanessa de la Torre.

Special thanks to Andrew Matika and David Wollner of Willimantic Brewing Company.

This event was sponsored by the generosity of our friends at Freed Marcroft Family Law, and Suzanne Hopgood in loving memory of her husband, Frank Lord.
Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
