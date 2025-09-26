Audacious Live! Show & Tell in Willimantic: From rare computers to hand grenades

What happens when adults do “Show and Tell” at a brewery?

In this third live installment, recorded at Willimantic Brewing Company, names are drawn from a vase and strangers step up with objects that carry big stories: a couch cushion, a WWII code talker radio, a NeXT computer by Steve Jobs, a ravioli cutter, a shofar, even a hand grenade.

The results are hilarious, heartfelt, and unforgettable, proving once again that the things we carry tell the stories of who we are.

GUESTS:

Candace Arey: South Windsor resident, who brought a couch cushion

Tim Dwyer: Coventry resident, who brought a piece of radio equipment manufactured in 1941 and used by the code talkers

Debby Page: Andover resident, who brought a 100-drachma coin

Charles L. Perkins: New Haven resident, who brought a NeXT Computer by Steve Jobs

Sarah Eyre: Willimantic resident and textile artist, who brought the very first thing she ever knit, a scarf

Elizabeth Thomas: Lebanon resident, who brought her mom's ravioli dough cutter

Sarah Santora: Salem resident, who brought a coin, the Widow's Mite, gifted to her by her brother.

Laura Rosas: Mansfield resident, who brought a pair of hiking poles she used on the Camino de Santiago

Shofar Shoshanna: Storrs resident, who brought a shofar, a ram's horn

Coco Cooley: Middletown resident, Wesleyan University Student, and CT Public summer intern, who brought her worry dolls

Gabrielle Zane: Windham resident, who brought an (inactive) WWII hand grenade

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Production support by Lucy Nalpathanchil, Jessica Gonnella, Maegn Boone, Dylan Reyes, Lauren Komrosky, Susan Bell, Janae Spinato, and Vanessa de la Torre.

Special thanks to Andrew Matika and David Wollner of Willimantic Brewing Company.

This event was sponsored by the generosity of our friends at Freed Marcroft Family Law, and Suzanne Hopgood in loving memory of her husband, Frank Lord.

