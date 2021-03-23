How Athletes Are Speaking Out For Justice
This program originally aired December 9, 2020.
The sports world is riding a new wave of athlete activism. After a year of protests, athletes are openly using their platforms after constantly being told “to stick to sports.” So how can they foster change?
This hour, we dive into why sports have always been political. We’ll also hear from WNBA star A’ja Wilson on what it means to use her platform for change.
GUESTS:
- Amira Rose Davis – Assistant Professor of History and African-American Studies at Penn State University and author of forthcoming book Can’t Eat a Medal: Black Women Athletes Under Jim Crow
- A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Sparks forward and WNBA 2020 Most Valuable Player