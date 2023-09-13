© 2023 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

The long history of Chinese American exclusion and resistance

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published September 13, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT
Two photos side by side. On the left is author and professor Ava Chin wearing a white top, and on the right is professor and Stop AAPI Hate co-founder Russell Jeung wearing a white button-down shirt with a suit jacket.
Credit to Tommy Kha for the photo on the left. Photo on the right courtesy of Russell Jeung.
Professor Ava Chin (left) is the author of Mott Street: A Chinese American Family’s Story of Exclusion and Homecoming. Professor Russell Jeung (right) is one of the co-founders of Stop AAPI Hate, which tracks acts of hate against members of the AAPI community.

This hour, we take a look at anti-Chinese racism, anti-Asian racism and how government policy plays a role in both. Ava Chin discusses how the Chinese Exclusion Act continues to impact people today as we interview her about her book 'Mott Street: A Chinese American Family's Story of Exclusion and Homecoming.' And Russell Jeung, one of the co-founders of Stop AAPI Hate, talks about the historical precedent for the current wave of anti-Asian racism and how people who oppose it can take action.

GUESTS:

  • Ava Chin: Professor of Creative Nonfiction and Journalism at the City University of New York Graduate Center and College of Staten Island. Her most recent book is Mott Street: A Chinese American Family’s Story of Exclusion and Homecoming
  • Russell Jeung: Professor of Asian American Studies at San Francisco State University and a Co-Founder of Stop AAPI Hate. In 2021, he was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World along with his fellow Stop AAPI Hate co-founders
A black and white photo taken of what appears to be the steps of a vacation house. There are children and an adult sitting with a child on their shoulders
1 of 4  — art34_YulanTrioBradley.jpg
Ava Chin's relatives at Bradley Beach in the 1930's
Courtesy of Ava Chin
An official document from Angel Island with two photos of author Ava Chin's great-grandmother, Lee Yulan
2 of 4  — Art17_Yulan1914.jpeg
Mott Street author Ava Chin's great-grandmother Lee Yulan was detained at Angel Island while traveling to the U.S. She and her two sons were separated from her husband while she was pregnant.
Courtesy of the National Archives at San Bruno
A family photo taken outside. Three people in the photo appear to be children or teenagers, one person is a young child, and three appear to be adults.
3 of 4  — art25_DoshimDekElva1926.jpg
Author Ava Chin's relatives Elva Foon (third row) and Dek Foon (third from left in second row) with Family in 1926. The couple were married in Hartford in 1902
Courtesy of Alison Ho
An official document with a photo of Elva Foon, which is an application to leave the country for a visit.
4 of 4  — Art30_Elva Foon NARA.jpeg
Ava Chin's relative Elva Foon was not Chinese, but because she married a Chinese man, she lost her U.S. citizenship by the 1907 Expatriation Act.
Courtesy of the National Archives at Boston

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

See stories by Wayne Edwards
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski