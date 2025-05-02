© 2025 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

The surprising history of sex and sexuality in America

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonMegan Fitzgerald
Published May 2, 2025 at 1:09 PM EDT
The cover of the book Fierce Desires: A New History of Sex and Sexuality in America. The title is written at the top in red letters. Below that is the subtitle written in black letters. Below that is a red shape that suggests lips. Below that is the author's name written in red. The background is white.
Rebecca L. Davis
'Fierce Desires: A New History of Sex and Sexuality in America' explains why the history of sex and sexuality is more complex than many people believe.

We hear a lot of of debate around sex and sexuality from our political leaders these days. Proposed legislation in areas like reproductive rights and education are constantly in the news. And while that debate may seem intense today, it isn’t new. Americans have long argued over which kinds of sex are, and aren’t “acceptable.”

A headshot of Professor Rebecca L. Davis. She has a short haircut and earrings and a necklace. She wears a maroon top and there is greenery in the background
Rebecca L. Davis
Historian Rebecca L. Davis has heard a lot of people make false claims about the history of sex and sexuality to justify their political views.

You need to understand the past to understand the present, as the saying goes. And according to historian Rebecca L. Davis, there are a lot of misconceptions about the past. This hour, we return to our conversation about her new book Fierce Desires: A New History of Sex and Sexuality in America. She’ll explain the surprising ways Americans have understood intimate relations and even share a touching story that took place right here in Connecticut.

GUEST:

You can listen to the interview with Jason Stanley that Professor Davis mentioned in this episode on our website.

This episode originally aired on December 13, 2024.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
