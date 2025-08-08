© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted

80 years ago, the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Japan. Connecticut’s Shizuko Tomoda still feels the impact

By Isaac Moss,
Kevin Chang BarnumKhalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published August 8, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
The Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, Japan, viewed from Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the film, “Memories of Hiroshima Through Imagination”.
Provided
/
Memories of Hiroshima Through Imagination
The Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, Japan, viewed from Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the film, “Memories of Hiroshima Through Imagination”.

On August 6th, 1945, the United States’ military dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima in Japan. Three days later, they dropped another bomb, this time on Nagasaki. According to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, estimates of people killed by these bombs range from around one hundred thousand to more than two hundred thousand.

And the impact of the bombs isn’t limited to the people who died. They also changed the lives of survivors and generations of people who came after them.

Dr. Shizuko Tomoda's mother survived the bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima. The documentary film, Memory of Hiroshima through Imagination, reflects on her and her mother's experiences.

GUEST:

  • Dr. Shizuko Tomoda: Professor Emeritus at Central Connecticut State University. Her mother survived the atomic bomb the United States' military dropped on Hiroshima. She directed, wrote and narrated the documentary film Memory of Hiroshima through Imagination.

Dr. Tomoda's film, Memory of Hiroshima Through Imagination, is currently available on CT Public's website. It airs ON CPTV on September 23 at 9 p.m. and September 30 at 11 p.m.

Special thanks to intern Coco Cooley.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a Talk Show Production Intern for summer 2025. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking, and embarking on epic quests.
See stories by Isaac Moss
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media