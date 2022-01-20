Chef Rocco DiSpirito and ‘Best Baker in America’ Adam Young reflect on early cooking influences and preview the Sun Wine & Food Fest

The Sun Wine & Food Fest, held at Mohegan Sun, is just around the corner. This week on Seasoned, we preview the foodie event with two featured chefs: Rocco DiSpirito and Adam Young of Sift Bake Shop in Mystic. We talk with Rocco about the 20th anniversary of his first cookbook, why cooking for yourself is an act of kindness, and reminisce about his earliest cooking influences. Then, we talk with Adam about his passion for baking, and get tips for making crème brûlée at home. Chef Plum’s ingenious hack involves ice cream.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

