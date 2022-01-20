© 2022 Connecticut Public

Chef Rocco DiSpirito and ‘Best Baker in America’ Adam Young reflect on early cooking influences and preview the Sun Wine & Food Fest

Published January 20, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST
1 of 2  — Rocco DiSpirito (c) Flavorworks Inc.jpg
Chef Rocco DiSpirito
Flavorworks Inc.
2 of 2  — Chef Adam Young.jpg
Chef Adam Young

The Sun Wine & Food Fest, held at Mohegan Sun, is just around the corner. This week on Seasoned, we preview the foodie event with two featured chefs: Rocco DiSpirito and Adam Young of Sift Bake Shop in Mystic. We talk with Rocco about the 20th anniversary of his first cookbook, why cooking for yourself is an act of kindness, and reminisce about his earliest cooking influences. Then, we talk with Adam about his passion for baking, and get tips for making crème brûlée at home. Chef Plum’s ingenious hack involves ice cream.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
