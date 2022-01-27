‘The Date Night Cookbook’ authors Ned and Ariel Fulmer explore the power of food as a love language

We’re in the mood for love this week on Seasoned. Ned and Ariel Fulmer, the husband-and-wife team behind The Date Night Cookbook, join us for this live episode. They talk us through recipes for every stage of a relationship from spicy cocktails to their Netflix and Chili recipe. And, we want to hear from you! Do you have a love story to share? Where is your favorite romantic restaurant in the state? If there’s a spot you recommend for a first (or hundred-and-first) date, share it with us.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:

Ned and Ariel Fulmer are the content creators behind the online cooking video series Date Night. The Date Night Cookbook is their first book together.

Featured Recipes:

Sage Butter Roast Chicken

Netflix and Chili

Chocolate Soufflé