© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

‘The Date Night Cookbook’ authors Ned and Ariel Fulmer explore the power of food as a love language

Published January 27, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST
Ned and Ariel Fulmer are the authors of The Date Night Cookbook
Courtesy of Countryman Press
/
Ned and Ariel Fulmer are the authors of The Date Night Cookbook

We’re in the mood for love this week on Seasoned. Ned and Ariel Fulmer, the husband-and-wife team behind The Date Night Cookbook, join us for this live episode. They talk us through recipes for every stage of a relationship from spicy cocktails to their Netflix and Chili recipe. And, we want to hear from you! Do you have a love story to share? Where is your favorite romantic restaurant in the state? If there’s a spot you recommend for a first (or hundred-and-first) date, share it with us.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:
Ned and Ariel Fulmer are the content creators behind the online cooking video series Date Night. The Date Night Cookbook is their first book together.

Featured Recipes:
Sage Butter Roast Chicken

Sage Butter Roast Chicken recipe

Netflix and Chili

Netflix and Chili recipe_DateNightCookbook.jpg

Chocolate Soufflé

chocolate souffle recipe_DateNightCookbook.jpg

Tags

Seasonedfood
Stay Connected
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Related Content