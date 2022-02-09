© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Exquisite milk makes exquisite chocolate, a new local vineyard + hot cocoa bombs

Published February 9, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST
The Thorn family of Thorncrest Farm & Milk House Chocolates in Goshen, Conn.
The Thorn family of Thorncrest Farm & Milk House Chocolates in Goshen, Conn.

At Thorncrest Farm and Milk House Chocolates, you’ll find some of the most swoon worthy chocolate on the planet—never mind the state. And it all starts with the cows on this working dairy farm in Goshen. Kimberly Thorn, co-owner of the farm and its chief chocolatier, talks with us about how prioritizing the health and well-being of their cows produces an exquisite chocolate. Plus, she offers tips for tasting and tells Chef Plum exactly what he should put in the heart-shaped box he’s planning for his wife. Plus, need a romantic idea for date night? Chef Plum visits Aquila’s Nest Vineyards in Newtown, where the inside is eclectic and artsy, and the outside is cozy with fire pits. One more chocolate treat we couldn’t resist—have you had a hot chocolate bomb yet? Southington chocolate maker Rosie Mariano of Rosie’s Royal Chocolates schools us on this very tasty trend.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email at seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show. This show originally aired February 10, 2021.

Guests:

1 of 4  — Neviana Zhgaba and Ardian Llomi with their children at Aquila's Nest Vineyard in Newtown, Conn
Neviana Zhgaba and Ardian Llomi with their children at Aquila's Nest Vineyard in Newtown, Conn
2 of 4  — Hot Chocolate Bombs from Rosie's Royal Chocolates in Southington, Conn.
Hot Chocolate Bombs from Rosie's Royal Chocolates in Southington, Conn.
3 of 4  — The Thorn family of Thorncrest Farm & Milk House Chocolates in Goshen, Conn.
The Thorn family of Thorncrest Farm & Milk House Chocolates in Goshen, Conn.
4 of 4  — One of the happy cows at Thorncrest Farm & Milk House Chocolates (also a member of the Thorn family).
One of the happy cows at Thorncrest Farm & Milk House Chocolates (also a member of the Thorn family).

Tags

Seasoned food
Stay Connected
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Related Content