Exquisite milk makes exquisite chocolate, a new local vineyard + hot cocoa bombs

At Thorncrest Farm and Milk House Chocolates, you’ll find some of the most swoon worthy chocolate on the planet—never mind the state. And it all starts with the cows on this working dairy farm in Goshen. Kimberly Thorn, co-owner of the farm and its chief chocolatier, talks with us about how prioritizing the health and well-being of their cows produces an exquisite chocolate. Plus, she offers tips for tasting and tells Chef Plum exactly what he should put in the heart-shaped box he’s planning for his wife. Plus, need a romantic idea for date night? Chef Plum visits Aquila’s Nest Vineyards in Newtown, where the inside is eclectic and artsy, and the outside is cozy with fire pits. One more chocolate treat we couldn’t resist—have you had a hot chocolate bomb yet? Southington chocolate maker Rosie Mariano of Rosie’s Royal Chocolates schools us on this very tasty trend.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show. This show originally aired February 10, 2021.

Kimberly Thorn – Farmer and chocolatier at Thorncrest Farm and Milk House Chocolates in Goshen, Conn.



Neviana Zhgaba – Co-Owner of Aquila's Nest Vineyard in Newtown, Conn.



Rosie Mariano – Owner and chocolatier at Rosie's Royal Chocolates in the Factory Square Building in Southington, Conn.