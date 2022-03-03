A slice of New Haven pizza history: celebrating Sally’s, Pepe’s, and Modern with Colin Caplan

We revisit our conversation with one of the creators of the documentary Pizza, A Love Story, New Haven pizza historian, Colin Caplan. The indie film is a deep dive into the history and the families behind the holy trinity of pizzerias that made New Haven famous: Sally’s, Pepe’s, and Modern. The documentary is airing on CPTV March 3 through March 11. This episode includes an extended conversation with Colin, as well as bonus local pizza shop recommendations.

GUESTS:



WATCH PIZZA, A LOVE STORY ON CPTV

Thursday, March 3 at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 4 at 11 p.m.

Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 11 at 9:30 p.m.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!