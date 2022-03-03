© 2022 Connecticut Public

A slice of New Haven pizza history: celebrating Sally’s, Pepe’s, and Modern with Colin Caplan

Published March 3, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST
Historical photo of Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana founders Frank and Philomena Pepe
Historical photo of the founders of Sally's Apizza, Flo and Sal Consiglio

We revisit our conversation with one of the creators of the documentary Pizza, A Love Story, New Haven pizza historian, Colin Caplan. The indie film is a deep dive into the history and the families behind the holy trinity of pizzerias that made New Haven famous: Sally’s, Pepe’s, and Modern. The documentary is airing on CPTV March 3 through March 11. This episode includes an extended conversation with Colin, as well as bonus local pizza shop recommendations.

WATCH PIZZA, A LOVE STORY ON CPTV
Thursday, March 3 at 8 p.m.
Friday, March 4 at 11 p.m.
Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.
Friday, March 11 at 9:30 p.m.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
