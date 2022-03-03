A slice of New Haven pizza history: celebrating Sally’s, Pepe’s, and Modern with Colin Caplan
We revisit our conversation with one of the creators of the documentary Pizza, A Love Story, New Haven pizza historian, Colin Caplan. The indie film is a deep dive into the history and the families behind the holy trinity of pizzerias that made New Haven famous: Sally’s, Pepe’s, and Modern. The documentary is airing on CPTV March 3 through March 11. This episode includes an extended conversation with Colin, as well as bonus local pizza shop recommendations.
GUESTS:
- Colin Caplan: Author of Pizza in New Haven and co-producer of Pizza, A Love Story. Colin is also an owner of Elm City Party Bike and owner/culinary tour guide at Taste of New Haven
- Pete DeBisschop: Owner of Pop’s Pizza in Cheshire
- Jeff Browning: Partner and brewmaster at Brewport in Bridgeport
- Laurie McCollum: Owner of Lorenzo’s Restaurant in Sandy Hook
- Meriah Tani: Manager of Lorenzo’s Restaurant
- Louise Joseph: Owner of Dough Girls Pizza Truck in Greenwich
WATCH PIZZA, A LOVE STORY ON CPTV
Thursday, March 3 at 8 p.m.
Friday, March 4 at 11 p.m.
Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.
Friday, March 11 at 9:30 p.m.
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.
