Pati Jinich shares her ‘Treasures of the Mexican Table’

Published May 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT
Pati Jinich
1 of 2  — Copy of PJ_Pati_frontporch-1058.jpg
Pati Jinich is a three-time James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and PBS host. Her latest book is Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets.
Angie Mosier
Carlos Baez – Executive chef and co-owner of The Spread in South Norwalk, El Segundo in South Norwalk and New Haven, and Magic 5 Pie Co. in Norwalk, Conn.
2 of 2  — Chef Carlos Baez.jpg
Courtesy of Carlos Baez

If you watch PBS cooking shows, you likely know–and love–Pati Jinich. This hour on Seasoned, we talk with Pati about her latest cookbook and what she considers the double blessing and responsibility of being Mexican-American. Pati is the host of Pati’s Mexican Table on PBS and the PBS primetime docuseries La Frontera. She’s also the resident chef at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington, D.C., and a three-time James Beard Award-winner. Pati deepens our appreciation of the food of Mexico and describes what she's learned about her culinary heritage through her work and the years spent crafting her cookbook, Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets. Plus, we’ll listen back to our conversation with local chef Carlos Baez. He’s known for his inspired takes on street food at his restaurants in Fairfield county.

GUESTS:

Featured Recipes:
Mexican-Style Pasta with Tomato and Three-Chili Sauce (Fideo Seco a Los Tres Chiles)

Smoky Guacamole (Guacamole Ahumado)

Smoky-Guacamole-(c)-Angie-Mosier_recipe.jpg

Three-Cheese Chicken Enchiladas (Enchiladas De Pollo Con Tres Quesos)

Three-Cheese-Chicken-Enchiladas-(c)-Angie-Mosier_recipe.jpg

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash, and Katrice Claudio.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
