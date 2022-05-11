Pati Jinich shares her ‘Treasures of the Mexican Table’

If you watch PBS cooking shows, you likely know–and love–Pati Jinich. This hour on Seasoned, we talk with Pati about her latest cookbook and what she considers the double blessing and responsibility of being Mexican-American. Pati is the host of Pati’s Mexican Table on PBS and the PBS primetime docuseries La Frontera. She’s also the resident chef at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington, D.C., and a three-time James Beard Award-winner. Pati deepens our appreciation of the food of Mexico and describes what she's learned about her culinary heritage through her work and the years spent crafting her cookbook, Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets. Plus, we’ll listen back to our conversation with local chef Carlos Baez. He’s known for his inspired takes on street food at his restaurants in Fairfield county.

GUESTS:



Featured Recipes:

Mexican-Style Pasta with Tomato and Three-Chili Sauce (Fideo Seco a Los Tres Chiles)

Smoky Guacamole (Guacamole Ahumado)

Three-Cheese Chicken Enchiladas (Enchiladas De Pollo Con Tres Quesos)

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash, and Katrice Claudio.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

