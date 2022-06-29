© 2022 Connecticut Public

Bridget Lancaster from America’s Test Kitchen answers your cooking questions

Published June 29, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT
Bridget Lancaster_America's Test Kitchen.jpg
Courtesy of America's Test Kitchen
/
Bridget Lancaster is the Executive Editorial Director for America’s Test Kitchen and the co-host of America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Country on PBS.

Airs live Thursday at 3PM

Bridget Lancaster, co-host of America’s Test Kitchen on PBS joins us live to answer your cooking questions and share lots of tips from the last 22 seasons of the show. Bridget is a master at talking about what makes a recipe work. Together, we’ll tackle your grilling questions, or we’ll help you troubleshoot your baking. Are you wondering whether to cut a steak with or against the grain? Do your pies crack and your soufflés deflate? Is your mac-n-cheese “meh?” We can help! What questions do you have for Bridget? Join the conversation: 203-776-9677.

Guest:

  • Bridget Lancaster: Executive Editorial Director for America’s Test Kitchen and the co-host of America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Country on PBS.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Tags

Seasoned food
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Emily Charash
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio
