Bridget Lancaster from America’s Test Kitchen answers your cooking questions

Bridget Lancaster, co-host of America’s Test Kitchen on PBS joins us live to answer your cooking questions and share lots of tips from the last 22 seasons of the show. Bridget is a master at talking about what makes a recipe work. Together, we’ll tackle your grilling questions, or we’ll help you troubleshoot your baking. Are you wondering whether to cut a steak with or against the grain? Do your pies crack and your soufflés deflate? Is your mac-n-cheese “meh?” We can help! What questions do you have for Bridget? Join the conversation: 203-776-9677.

Bridget Lancaster: Executive Editorial Director for America’s Test Kitchen and the co-host of America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Country on PBS.

