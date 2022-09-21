© 2022 Connecticut Public

Chef Missy Robbins on 'Pasta', Peters Pasta, and a local pasta shop where everyone belongs

Published September 21, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT
chef Missy Robbins
© 2021 Stephan Alessi
/
From the book Pasta: The Spirit and Craft of Italy's Greatest Food by Missy Robbins and Talia Baiocchi
For chef Missy Robbins, making pasta by hand is her "happy place."

We’re celebrating the craft of pasta making this week on Seasoned. We talk with chef Missy Robbins about her new book, Pasta: The Spirit and Craft of Italy’s Greatest Food with Recipes. And, we visit the New England Pasta Company in Avon, an inclusive workplace where the motto is “everyone belongs.” Plus, we talk with the chef behind Peters Pasta; he's famous on TikTok for making fresh pasta dough by hand in unexpected places. His videos are mesmerizing.

Guests:

Featured Recipes:
Fresh Egg Pasta Dough + Extruded Pasta Dough
Spaghetti alla Puttanesca
Spinach and Ricotta Filled Tortelli with Brown Butter and Ricotta Salata
Rigatoni Diavola

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski and originally aired on February 17, 2022.

The Morrison Family_sized.jpg
Courtesy of Kim Morrison
/
Kim and Scott Morrison, pictured with daughters Mollie (left) and Megan (center) own New England Pasta Company and Beanz & Co. in Avon, Conn.
Chef Ryan Peters prepares pasta dough for a football game at West Virginia University
Courtesy of Ryan Peters
/
Chef Ryan Peters prepares pasta dough for a football game at West Virginia University

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
