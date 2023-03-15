A conversation with Jacques Pépin, plus Oui Charcuterie

Chef Plum realizes a lifelong dream in this episode of Seasoned. Jacques Pépin sits down for a conversation about his life, his career, and his artistic muse: the humble chicken. Jacques touches on his culinary legacy, too: The Jacques Pépin Foundation.

Plus, meet the local nurse-turned-farmer behind Oui Charcuterie and get tips for assembling a simple charcuterie board with local salami and cheese, like the one Chef Plum created to share with Jacques.

GUESTS:



FEATURED RECIPE:

Julia and Jacques's Dueling Chickens

Seasoned is produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio. Our intern is Melody Rivera.

