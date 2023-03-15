© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

A conversation with Jacques Pépin, plus Oui Charcuterie

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Chef PlumCatie TalarskiMeg DaltonKatrice ClaudioEmily Charash
Published March 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT
230223_Jacques_Pepin__mm
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Chef Jacques Pépin talks with the Seasoned crew in the kitchen of his Madison, Conn., home February 23, 2023.

Chef Plum realizes a lifelong dream in this episode of Seasoned. Jacques Pépin sits down for a conversation about his life, his career, and his artistic muse: the humble chicken. Jacques touches on his culinary legacy, too: The Jacques Pépin Foundation.

Plus, meet the local nurse-turned-farmer behind Oui Charcuterie and get tips for assembling a simple charcuterie board with local salami and cheese, like the one Chef Plum created to share with Jacques.

GUESTS:

FEATURED RECIPE:
Julia and Jacques's Dueling Chickens

Seasoned is produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio. Our intern is Melody Rivera.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Tags
Seasoned foodart
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Host of Seasoned and Restaurant Road Trip.
See stories by Chef Plum
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a podcast producer for Seasoned and Disrupted. She also produces branded podcasts for museums, cultural institutions, and businesses. Emily grew up in Newtown, Connecticut and loves UCONN women’s basketball!
See stories by Emily Charash
Related Content