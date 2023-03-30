The best doughnuts in Connecticut
230312_RiseDoughnuts_TS1-18.jpg
Hugh Mangum and Laura Malone, the chefs and owners behind Rise Doughnuts in Wilton CT prepare the Sunday goods for their customers.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
230312_RiseDoughnuts_TS1
Doughnuts go into hot oil for the Sunday crowd.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
230312_RiseDoughnuts_TS1
Hugh Mangum of Rise Doughnuts powders the raspberry-filled doughnuts with sugar.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
230312_RiseDoughnuts_TS1
Hugh Mangum of Rise Doughnuts fills doughnuts with raspberry jam.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
230312_RiseDoughnuts_TS1
Raspberry jam-filled doughnuts are freshly made and ready to be powdered.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
230312_RiseDoughnuts_TS1
Six flavors of the day are displayed at Rise Doughnuts: Aztec Cinnamon Glazed, Brown Butter Vanilla Bean Glazed, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt, Raspberry Jam filled with Sugar Dust, Maple Bourbon Glazed, Apple Fritters.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
230312_RiseDoughnuts_TS1
Rise Doughnuts in Wilton is in an old converted pharmacy that chefs Laura Malone and Hugh Mangum remodeled into their doughnut shop.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
March 14, 2023 - Donuts
Doughnuts from Tastease Mini Donuts in Hartford.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Airs live Thursday at 2 PM (Join us on air 888-720-9677)
MMMMM, doughnuts. Where is your favorite doughnut shop in the state? Are you a classic cake-y or a fluffy yeasted doughnut person? Glazed or frosted? Sprinkles or plain? Of course, jelly, right? This week on Seasoned, we're celebrating everybody’s favorite breakfast treat during a live listener call-in show.
Guests:
- Jodi Burns: Owner/doughnut maker at Blazing Fresh Donuts in Guilford, Conn. (BFD is @BlazingFreshDonuts on Instagram and Facebook)
- Alex Schwartz: Apple cider doughnut reviewer featured on NPR. Find his map @CiderDonuteur
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio and Stephanie Stender. Our intern is Melody Rivera.
