The best doughnuts in Connecticut

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef PlumCatie TalarskiMeg DaltonKatrice Claudio
Published March 30, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT
Hugh Mangum and Laura Malone, the chefs and owners behind Rise Doughnuts in Wilton CT prepare the Sunday goods for their customers.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Doughnuts go into hot oil for the Sunday crowd.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Hugh Mangum of Rise Doughnuts powders the raspberry-filled doughnuts with sugar.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Hugh Mangum of Rise Doughnuts fills doughnuts with raspberry jam.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Raspberry jam-filled doughnuts are freshly made and ready to be powdered.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Six flavors of the day are displayed at Rise Doughnuts: Aztec Cinnamon Glazed, Brown Butter Vanilla Bean Glazed, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt, Raspberry Jam filled with Sugar Dust, Maple Bourbon Glazed, Apple Fritters.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Rise Doughnuts in Wilton is in an old converted pharmacy that chefs Laura Malone and Hugh Mangum remodeled into their doughnut shop.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Doughnuts from Tastease Mini Donuts in Hartford.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public

Airs live Thursday at 2 PM (Join us on air 888-720-9677)

MMMMM, doughnuts. Where is your favorite doughnut shop in the state? Are you a classic cake-y or a fluffy yeasted doughnut person? Glazed or frosted? Sprinkles or plain? Of course, jelly, right? This week on Seasoned, we're celebrating everybody’s favorite breakfast treat during a live listener call-in show.

Guests:

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio and Stephanie Stender. Our intern is Melody Rivera.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms.
Chef Plum
Host of Seasoned and Restaurant Road Trip.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public.
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
