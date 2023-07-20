© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Connecticut’s BBQ scene is on fire

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Chef PlumCatie TalarskiMeg DaltonStephanie StenderTagan EngelKatrice Claudio
Published July 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Chef Plum stands in front of Hindsight BBQ in Waterbury, Conn.
Tony Spinelli
/
Connecticut Public
Chef Plum stands in front of Hindsight BBQ in Waterbury, Conn.

Airs live, Thursday at 2 PM.

Do you smell smoke? It’s our annual live episode celebrating all things grilled, smoked, and barbecued. The pitmaster behind Hindsight Barbecue in Waterbury and West Hartford is our guest for the hour.

Plus, local pitmaster Darryl Thomas of Thomas' Smokey Pit Stop in Manchester shares his family story and answers your barbecue questions too. Darryl's father and uncle in North Carolina influenced his approach to barbecue, which leans heavily on family recipes.

Where is your favorite barbecue joint in the state? Are you a fan of Kansas City, Carolina, Memphis or Texas-style barbecue? We’re gonna make a case for a thing called Connecticut-style barbecue because the pitmasters in our state are on fire.

Listeners, let us know where you’re getting your pulled pork, ribs, brisket, smoked sausages, and burnt ends. If it’s covered in sauce or piled high on a tray with slaw and a side of cornbread, we want to hear about it.

GUESTS:

Cookbooks that'll up your BBQ game:
Rodney Scott's World of BBQ by Rodney Scott
Franklin Smoke: Wood. Fire. Food. by Aaron Franklin
Thank You for Smoking by Paula Disbrowe
Ed Mitchell's Barbecue by Ed and Ryan Mitchell with Zella Palmer

Further reading on the history of barbecue:
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue by Adrian Miller
From Barbycu to Barbecue: The Untold History of an American Tradition by Joseph R. Haynes

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Stephanie Stender, Tagan Engel, Katrice Claudio, Meg Fitzgerald and Sabrina Herrera. Gene Amatruda was our technical producer. Our interns are Stacey Addo and Carol Chen.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Seasoned food
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Host of Seasoned and Restaurant Road Trip.
See stories by Chef Plum
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Stephanie Stender
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
See stories by Tagan Engel
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio
Related Content