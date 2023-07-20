Connecticut’s BBQ scene is on fire

Airs live, Thursday at 2 PM.

Do you smell smoke? It’s our annual live episode celebrating all things grilled, smoked, and barbecued. The pitmaster behind Hindsight Barbecue in Waterbury and West Hartford is our guest for the hour.

Plus, local pitmaster Darryl Thomas of Thomas' Smokey Pit Stop in Manchester shares his family story and answers your barbecue questions too. Darryl's father and uncle in North Carolina influenced his approach to barbecue, which leans heavily on family recipes.

Where is your favorite barbecue joint in the state? Are you a fan of Kansas City, Carolina, Memphis or Texas-style barbecue? We’re gonna make a case for a thing called Connecticut-style barbecue because the pitmasters in our state are on fire.

Listeners, let us know where you’re getting your pulled pork, ribs, brisket, smoked sausages, and burnt ends. If it’s covered in sauce or piled high on a tray with slaw and a side of cornbread, we want to hear about it.

GUESTS:



Cookbooks that'll up your BBQ game:

Rodney Scott's World of BBQ by Rodney Scott

Franklin Smoke: Wood. Fire. Food. by Aaron Franklin

Thank You for Smoking by Paula Disbrowe

Ed Mitchell's Barbecue by Ed and Ryan Mitchell with Zella Palmer

Further reading on the history of barbecue:

Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue by Adrian Miller

From Barbycu to Barbecue: The Untold History of an American Tradition by Joseph R. Haynes

