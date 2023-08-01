© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Chef Reneé Touponce’s innovative approach to seafood, local clam shacks, and fish hunter Valentine Thomas

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Chef PlumCatie TalarskiMeg DaltonStephanie StenderKatrice ClaudioTagan Engel
Published August 1, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT
Reneé Touponce is Executive Chef of Oyster Club and The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. She's also a James Beard Award-finalist and was the Connecticut Restaurant Association's Chef of the Year in 2022.
1 of 11  — 071323 - The Port of Call
Reneé Touponce is Executive Chef of Oyster Club and The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. She's also a James Beard Award-finalist and was the Connecticut Restaurant Association's Chef of the Year in 2022.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Executive Chef Reneé Touponce considers empanadas one of her signature dishes. As a kid she made them with her mother and stepfather. Chef gives credit for the empanada recipe to her mother.
2 of 11  — 072723 - Oyster Club
Executive Chef Reneé Touponce considers empanadas one of her signature dishes. As a kid she made them with her mother and stepfather. Chef gives credit for the empanada recipe to her mother.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Executive Chef Reneé Touponce displayed her empanada dish. As a kid she made empanadas with her mother and step father. Chef gives recipe credit to her mother. This empanada is filled with ground beef, sofrito, olives and cheese. The 2 dipping sauces are charred chili aioli and chimichurri. (Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public)
3 of 11  — 072723 - Oyster Club
Executive Chef Reneé Touponce filled these empanadas with ground beef, sofrito, olives, and cheese. The dipping sauces are charred chili aioli and chimichurri.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Executive Chef Reneé Touponce displays some of her most popular dishes: Buratta & Tomatoes, Roasted Oysters with Miso Butter, and Beef Empanadas.
4 of 11  — 072723 - Oyster Club
Executive Chef Reneé Touponce displays some of her most popular dishes: Buratta & Tomatoes, Roasted Oysters with Miso Butter, and Beef Empanadas.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Chef Reneé Touponce prepares her Burrata & Tomatoes dish with tomatoes from Stone Acre Farms and burrata from Narragansett Creamery.
5 of 11  — 072723 - Oyster Club
Chef Reneé Touponce prepares her Burrata & Tomatoes dish with tomatoes from Stone Acre Farms and burrata from Narragansett Creamery.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Chef Reneé Touponce tops tomatoes with basil and olive oil before she adds a mound of burrata.
6 of 11  — 072723 - Oyster Club
Chef Reneé Touponce tops tomatoes with basil and olive oil before she adds a mound of burrata.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
The finished dish. Chef Reneé Touponce's Burrata & Tomatoes is one of the most popular dishes on the summer menu.
7 of 11  — 072723 - Oyster Club
The finished dish. Chef Reneé Touponce's Burrata & Tomatoes is one of the most popular dishes on the summer menu.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Décor in The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn., highlights the lounge and restaurant's nautical theme. "Most of the wood here at The Port of Call is refurbished from the Charles Morgan sailing ships," Executive Chef Reneé Touponce said. As you enjoy a meal or a cocktail, you're meant to feel like you're on a ship.
8 of 11  — 071323 - The Port of Call
Décor in The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn., highlights the lounge and restaurant's nautical theme. "Most of the wood here at The Port of Call is refurbished from the Charles Morgan sailing ships," Executive Chef Reneé Touponce said. As you enjoy a meal or a cocktail, you're meant to feel like you're on a ship.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Mirrors lining the wall at The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn., are designed to look like a ship's portholes.
9 of 11  — 071323 - The Port of Call
Mirrors lining the wall at The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn., are designed to look like a ship's portholes.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Valentine Thomas is a spearfisherwoman, and the author of the book, 'Good Catch.'
10 of 11  — Valentine Thomas_Photo Credit_John Kowitzb.jpg
Valentine Thomas is a spearfisherwoman, and the author of the book, 'Good Catch.'
Provided / John Kowitz
Carolyn Wyman is the author of the book, 'The Great Clam Cake and Fritter Guide: Why We Love Them, How to Make Them, and Where to Find Them from Maine to Virginia.'
11 of 11  — Carolyn Wyman_credit Jim Wyman.jpg
Carolyn Wyman is the author of the book, 'The Great Clam Cake and Fritter Guide: Why We Love Them, How to Make Them, and Where to Find Them from Maine to Virginia.'
Provided / Jim Wyman

We’ve wanted to hook chef Reneé Touponce for an interview for a long time! She’s the executive chef at Oyster Club and The Port of Call, a nautical-themed cocktail lounge and restaurant in Mystic. She’s also the Connecticut Restaurant Association’s “Best Chef” of 2022 and a James Beard Award-finalist. She joins us to talk about her approach to cooking seafood and how it serves as a creative muse.

Plus, Valentine Thomas, a professional spearfisherwoman, ocean conservationist, and sustainability-focused cook, discusses her book Good Catch. She’ll share tips for grilling fish and explain why we might want to eat more of it.

And, Carolyn Wyman, author of The Great Clam Cake and Fritter Guide, offers her picks for Connecticut’s seafood shacks making the tastiest clam cakes and fritters.

GUESTS:

Special thanks to Joe DeGeorge, aka “Quahog Joe,” for sharing his song “Quahog Day.”

FEATURED RECIPES:
Fish Puttanesca
Oysters, Three Ways
Corn Chowder

LEARN MORE:

Reneé Touponce shouted out a trio of local seafood sources who’ve given her a deeper appreciation for the ingredients she cooks with every day:
Sea Well Seafood (want to see a monk fish?)
Will Ceddia – Sixpenny Oyster Farm (@sixpenny_oysters)
Suzie Flores – Stonington Kelp Co. (@stoningtonkelpco)

Listen to Will and Suzie talk about ocean farming in Connecticut in an episode from the Seasoned archive.

In her segment about spearfishing and seafood, Valentine Thomas referenced this recent study about the connection between seafood consumption during pregnancy and IQ.

Want to go on a clam cake crawl? Here are Carolyn Wyman’s picks for the best clam fritters in Connecticut:
Deary Brothers/Mike’s Stand in Putnam
Hank’s Dairy Bar in Plainfield
Johnny Ad’s in Old Saybrook
The Lobster Shack in East Haven
Sea Swirl in Mystic

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, Tagan Engel and Sabrina Herrera. Our interns are Carol Chen and Stacey Addo.

Dive into all of the nautical themed stories airing this week on Connecticut Public's original talk shows by visiting ctpublic.org/nautiweek.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Seasoned food
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Host of Seasoned and Restaurant Road Trip.
See stories by Chef Plum
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Stephanie Stender
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
See stories by Tagan Engel
Related Content