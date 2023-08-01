Chef Reneé Touponce’s innovative approach to seafood, local clam shacks, and fish hunter Valentine Thomas

We’ve wanted to hook chef Reneé Touponce for an interview for a long time! She’s the executive chef at Oyster Club and The Port of Call, a nautical-themed cocktail lounge and restaurant in Mystic. She’s also the Connecticut Restaurant Association’s “Best Chef” of 2022 and a James Beard Award-finalist. She joins us to talk about her approach to cooking seafood and how it serves as a creative muse.

Plus, Valentine Thomas, a professional spearfisherwoman, ocean conservationist, and sustainability-focused cook, discusses her book Good Catch. She’ll share tips for grilling fish and explain why we might want to eat more of it.

And, Carolyn Wyman, author of The Great Clam Cake and Fritter Guide, offers her picks for Connecticut’s seafood shacks making the tastiest clam cakes and fritters.

Special thanks to Joe DeGeorge, aka “Quahog Joe,” for sharing his song “Quahog Day.”

FEATURED RECIPES:

Fish Puttanesca

Oysters, Three Ways

Corn Chowder

LEARN MORE:

Reneé Touponce shouted out a trio of local seafood sources who’ve given her a deeper appreciation for the ingredients she cooks with every day:

Sea Well Seafood (want to see a monk fish?)

Will Ceddia – Sixpenny Oyster Farm (@sixpenny_oysters)

Suzie Flores – Stonington Kelp Co. (@stoningtonkelpco)

Listen to Will and Suzie talk about ocean farming in Connecticut in an episode from the Seasoned archive.

In her segment about spearfishing and seafood, Valentine Thomas referenced this recent study about the connection between seafood consumption during pregnancy and IQ.

Want to go on a clam cake crawl? Here are Carolyn Wyman’s picks for the best clam fritters in Connecticut:

Deary Brothers/Mike’s Stand in Putnam

Hank’s Dairy Bar in Plainfield

Johnny Ad’s in Old Saybrook

The Lobster Shack in East Haven

Sea Swirl in Mystic

