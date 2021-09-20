© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Best Laid Schemes Of Mice And Men: Human And Wildlife Conflict

Published September 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Brown Bear, Bess Sandler
Bess Sandler
/
Creative Commons
Brown Bear

“Animals, which were in the service of man, could be arrested, tried, convicted and executed,” according to Edmund P. Evans in his book The Criminal Prosecution and Capital Punishment of Animals, published in 1906. They could also be excommunicated from the Church.

Our relationship to our pets and wildlife has mellowed over the centuries, but we still can’t figure out how to share space and food with the wildlife that lives among us without conflict, especially when resources get tight.

We can’t translocate, trap, tase, laser, bomb, and euthanize our way toward a good solution. And aren’t we part of the problem? So, how do we coexist when humans make all the rules?

GUESTS: 

  • Mary Roach - Author of six best-selling books of non-fiction; her latest is Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law
  • Ben Kilham - A researcher, independent wildlife biologist, wildlife rehabilitator, and the author of two books, Among the Bears: Raising Orphan Cubs in the Wild and In the Company of Bears; he’s the founder of Kilham Bear Center in New Hampshire

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
