Exploring astrology: do stars really impact us?
Humans have always been interested in the sky, and astrology has been used as a tool for people in power for a long time. During times of stress, interest in astrology increases. But why are we so interested in something that is not considered a science? During this hour we explore the history of astrology, its relationship with astronomy, and the reasons why people love it so much.
GUESTS:
- Darin Hayton: Associate Professor of History of Science at Haverford College, and author of The Crown and the Cosmos. Astrology and the Politics of Maximilian I.
- Julie Beck: Senior editor at The Atlantic, and author of the article “The New Age of Astrology.”
- Emily Levesque: Professor in the University of Washington’s Astronomy Department, and author of The Last Stargazers: The Enduring Story of Astronomy's Vanishing Explorers.
Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.