© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

'Betcha can't eat just one': The science and the art of snacking

Published July 25, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT
Grab a quick snack
CarlosDavid.org/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Portrait of a man with beard and both arms up trying to catch flying pretzels with his mouth

Snacking on snacks, savory or sweet, has become a way of life. This hour Colin and his guests sink their teeth into our snack-food obsessions.

GUESTS: 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show foodsciencepop culture
Stay Connected
Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Jennifer LaRue
Related Content