'Betcha can't eat just one': The science and the art of snacking
Snacking on snacks, savory or sweet, has become a way of life. This hour Colin and his guests sink their teeth into our snack-food obsessions.
GUESTS:
- Andrea Hernández: Founder of SnaxShot, an international online community of people talking about snacks
- Mark Schatzker: Writer in residence at the Modern Diet and Physiology Research Center affiliated with Yale University and the author of The End of Craving, The Dorito Effect, and Steak
- Chris Prosperi: Chef and owner of Metro Bis restaurant in Simsbury, Connecticut
- Julia Pistell: Freelance writer and co-founder of SeaTea Improv in Hartford, Connecticut
Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.