An hour with Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein has won four Tony Awards, for writing and acting in Torch Song Trilogy, for writing La Cage aux Folles, and for acting in Hairspray.

He has appeared in Mrs. Doubtfire, Bullets Over Broadway, Independence Day, Death to Smoochy, and more. He has sung to Muppets, he has voiced Disney characters, and he’s been in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Armistead Maupin has called Fierstein “a true American original who has blazed his own trail through popular culture for half a century.”

Harvey Fierstein joins us for the hour.

Harvey Fierstein: An actor on stage and screen, a playwright, and a screenwriter; he is the author of I Was Better Last Night: A Memoir

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Michael Savitt contributed to this show, which originally aired March 10, 2022.