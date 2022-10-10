The toll of perfectionism

Perfectionism is on the rise among young people.

This hour, we look at the impact of perfectionism on mental health and how to deal with perfectionist tendencies.

Plus: what the self-help industry can tell us about our interest in perfection.

GUESTS:



Thomas Curran: Assistant professor of psychological and behavioral science at the London School of Economics and Political Science

Assistant professor of psychological and behavioral science at the London School of Economics and Political Science Tamar Gendler: Professor of philosophy, psychology and cognitive science at Yale University

Professor of philosophy, psychology and cognitive science at Yale University Kristen Meinzer: Host of the By the Book podcast

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired April 13, 2022.

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today.