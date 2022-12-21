© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

"Rules rule": How rules, both written and unwritten, shape our world

By Lily Tyson
Published December 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST
Emre Baser
/
Getty Images
Rules are everywhere around us. This hour we talk about the history of rules, the power of unwritten rules, and we'll look at why some rules succeed while others fail. Plus we’ll learn about baseball’s unwritten rules, and talk to a game designer about how rules can facilitate play.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show history pop culture sports
