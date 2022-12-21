"Rules rule": How rules, both written and unwritten, shape our world
Rules are everywhere around us. This hour we talk about the history of rules, the power of unwritten rules, and we'll look at why some rules succeed while others fail. Plus we’ll learn about baseball’s unwritten rules, and talk to a game designer about how rules can facilitate play.
GUESTS:
- Lorraine Daston: Author of Rules: A Short History of What We Live By, Director Emerita of the Max Planck Institute for the History of Science in Berlin, and a Regular Visiting Professor in the Committee on Social Thought at the University of Chicago
- Jason Turbow: Journalist and author of The Baseball Codes: Beanballs, Sign Stealing, and Bench-Clearing Brawls: The Unwritten Rules of America's Pastime, among other books
- Eric Zimmerman: Award-winning designer of board games and video games, an Arts Professor of Game Design at the NYU Game Center, and author of The Rules We Break: Lessons in Play, Thinking, and Design
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.