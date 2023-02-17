© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

‘A very particular set of skills’: A look at late-career Liam Neeson movies

By Jonathan McNicol
Published February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Liam Neeson in the motion picture ‘Marlowe.’
Briarcliff Entertainment
Liam Neeson as Philip Marlowe in Neil Jordan’s ‘Marlowe,’ in theaters February 15.

If I say “Liam Neeson movie,” you picture, at this point, a pretty specific thing, right? It’s kind of an action-thriller. Neeson is avenging some wrong. It’s usually some wrong against his family. And it’s usually avenged with Neeson’s “particular set of skills.”

Basically, the movie is some version of Taken, right?

Well, Taken came out in 2008. Liam Neeson has been making these movies for 15 years now. He turned 70 last year, and he says he just made his 100th movie. (I’ve put a certain amount of effort into trying to figure out just what he’s counting to get to exactly 100, and I can’t quite do it. But I’ve decided we should just accept the guy’s count. Right?)

The Nose is off this week. In its place, and with the release Wednesday of Marlowe, a Not Necessarily the Nose-style look at late-career Liam Neeson, post-Taken Liam Neeson, doing-action-movies-into-his-70s Liam Neeson.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 30, 2022.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
