‘A very particular set of skills’: A look at late-career Liam Neeson movies

If I say “Liam Neeson movie,” you picture, at this point, a pretty specific thing, right? It’s kind of an action-thriller. Neeson is avenging some wrong. It’s usually some wrong against his family. And it’s usually avenged with Neeson’s “particular set of skills.”

Basically, the movie is some version of Taken, right?

Well, Taken came out in 2008. Liam Neeson has been making these movies for 15 years now. He turned 70 last year, and he says he just made his 100th movie. (I’ve put a certain amount of effort into trying to figure out just what he’s counting to get to exactly 100, and I can’t quite do it. But I’ve decided we should just accept the guy’s count. Right?)

The Nose is off this week. In its place, and with the release Wednesday of Marlowe, a Not Necessarily the Nose-style look at late-career Liam Neeson, post-Taken Liam Neeson, doing-action-movies-into-his-70s Liam Neeson.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic

America’s Greatest Living Film Critic Nate Fisher: A writer and comedian and cohost of the podcast A Closer Look

A writer and comedian and cohost of the podcast Ben Lindbergh: Senior editor at The Ringer

Senior editor at Stephen Marche: A novelist and essayist; his newest book, out this week, is On Writing and Failure: Or, On the Peculiar Perseverance Required to Endure the Life of a Writer

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 30, 2022.